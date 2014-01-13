Trending

Gallery: Peloton gathers in Australia for the Tour Down Under

The early arrivals train in Adelaide ahead of WorldTour opener

Image 1 of 29

Home favourite Richie Porte gets ready for training

Home favourite Richie Porte gets ready for training
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 29

Valerio Agnoli is ready to go

Valerio Agnoli is ready to go
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas strikes a pose as he waits for training

José Joaquin Rojas strikes a pose as he waits for training
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 29

The Movistar team wait

The Movistar team wait
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 29

Richie Porte talks to his mechanic

Richie Porte talks to his mechanic
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 29

Diego Ulissi give his breaks a quick check

Diego Ulissi give his breaks a quick check
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 29

Jussi Veikkanen sorts his jersey out, before he goes training

Jussi Veikkanen sorts his jersey out, before he goes training
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 29

Elia Viviani is looking for an early season victory

Elia Viviani is looking for an early season victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 29

The Astana bikes wait for their riders

The Astana bikes wait for their riders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 29

Astana pick up their bikes

Astana pick up their bikes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 29

Katusha Team

Katusha Team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 29

BMC's Team Machine bikes

BMC's Team Machine bikes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 29

Team Sky's Pinarellos lined up and ready to go

Team Sky's Pinarellos lined up and ready to go
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

Giovanni Visconti rolls in

Giovanni Visconti rolls in
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 29

Movistar's new Canyons are lined up ready to go

Movistar's new Canyons are lined up ready to go
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 29

Jussi Veikkanen checks his bike

Jussi Veikkanen checks his bike
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 29

Argos-Shimano's helmets and shoes lined up neatly, there was no sign of the new jerseys though

Argos-Shimano's helmets and shoes lined up neatly, there was no sign of the new jerseys though
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 29

Directeur sportif Fabio Baldato talks to sporting manager Allan Peiper before training

Directeur sportif Fabio Baldato talks to sporting manager Allan Peiper before training
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 29

Roberto Ferrari will be hoping to get his season off to a good start in the sprints

Roberto Ferrari will be hoping to get his season off to a good start in the sprints
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 29

Mikhail Ignatiev gives us a good look at his new bke

Mikhail Ignatiev gives us a good look at his new bke
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 29

Directeur sportif Dmitry Konyshev talks to his team

Directeur sportif Dmitry Konyshev talks to his team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 29

Cannondale collect their bikes

Cannondale collect their bikes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 29

AG2R-La Mondiale wait for things to get under way

AG2R-La Mondiale wait for things to get under way
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 29

Katusha in their new kits

Katusha in their new kits
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 29

Refreshments ready to go

Refreshments ready to go
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 29

Former champion André Griepel makes his entrance

Former champion André Griepel makes his entrance
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

André Griepel waits for the rest of his team

André Griepel waits for the rest of his team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

FDJ get their bikes

FDJ get their bikes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

The FDJ mechanics set to work

The FDJ mechanics set to work
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The race is a little over a week away but riders and teams are already gathering in Australia for the 2014 Santos Tour Down Under.

Related Articles

Greipel downplays chances to win Tour Down Under again

Richie Porte pledges support for Amy Gillet Foundation

Garmin-Sharp announce Tour Down Under squad

Richie Porte (Sky) made the trip the team hotel fresh from his third place at the Australian national championships. It's the first time since 2011 that the Tasmanian has made the journey to his home race. He will be joined later on in the week by his fellow podium finishers Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Cadel Evans (BMC). As a two-time champion, Gerrans will be a strong contender for the title again this year, but he will face tough competition from his compatriots

Former champion André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has disregarded any notion that he might take a third title, saying earlier this week that the course will be too hard. At last year's race, the German national champion sealed his place as the most decorated rider at the Tour Down Under and he will be looking to add to his total of 14 stage wins this time around. Among those aiming to stop him are Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale), but the Italian duo will have to think smart if they want to beat Greipel.

Argos-Shimano's delegation is also already present in Australia, but they wore unsponsored kit for their first training ride in Australia. The Dutch team won't be training in their new jersey until tomorrow (Tuesday), after the official announcement is made at the team's presentation on Monday.

The Tour Down Under starts on January 21, with a 135km stage beginning in Nuriootpa.