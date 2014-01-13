Gallery: Peloton gathers in Australia for the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 29 Home favourite Richie Porte gets ready for training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 29 Valerio Agnoli is ready to go (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas strikes a pose as he waits for training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 The Movistar team wait (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 Richie Porte talks to his mechanic (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 29 Diego Ulissi give his breaks a quick check (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 29 Jussi Veikkanen sorts his jersey out, before he goes training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 29 Elia Viviani is looking for an early season victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 29 The Astana bikes wait for their riders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 29 Astana pick up their bikes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 29 Katusha Team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 29 BMC's Team Machine bikes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 29 Team Sky's Pinarellos lined up and ready to go (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 29 Giovanni Visconti rolls in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 29 Movistar's new Canyons are lined up ready to go (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 29 Jussi Veikkanen checks his bike (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 29 Argos-Shimano's helmets and shoes lined up neatly, there was no sign of the new jerseys though (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 29 Directeur sportif Fabio Baldato talks to sporting manager Allan Peiper before training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 29 Roberto Ferrari will be hoping to get his season off to a good start in the sprints (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 29 Mikhail Ignatiev gives us a good look at his new bke (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 29 Directeur sportif Dmitry Konyshev talks to his team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 29 Cannondale collect their bikes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 29 AG2R-La Mondiale wait for things to get under way (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 29 Katusha in their new kits (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 29 Refreshments ready to go (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 29 Former champion André Griepel makes his entrance (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 André Griepel waits for the rest of his team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 29 FDJ get their bikes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 29 The FDJ mechanics set to work (Image credit: Sirotti)

The race is a little over a week away but riders and teams are already gathering in Australia for the 2014 Santos Tour Down Under.

Richie Porte (Sky) made the trip the team hotel fresh from his third place at the Australian national championships. It's the first time since 2011 that the Tasmanian has made the journey to his home race. He will be joined later on in the week by his fellow podium finishers Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Cadel Evans (BMC). As a two-time champion, Gerrans will be a strong contender for the title again this year, but he will face tough competition from his compatriots

Former champion André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has disregarded any notion that he might take a third title, saying earlier this week that the course will be too hard. At last year's race, the German national champion sealed his place as the most decorated rider at the Tour Down Under and he will be looking to add to his total of 14 stage wins this time around. Among those aiming to stop him are Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale), but the Italian duo will have to think smart if they want to beat Greipel.

Argos-Shimano's delegation is also already present in Australia, but they wore unsponsored kit for their first training ride in Australia. The Dutch team won't be training in their new jersey until tomorrow (Tuesday), after the official announcement is made at the team's presentation on Monday.

The Tour Down Under starts on January 21, with a 135km stage beginning in Nuriootpa.