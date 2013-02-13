Gallery: Pellizotti headlines Androni Giocattoli squad for 2013
Italian champion, teammates and Bianchi bikes
Current Italian road champion Franco Pellizotti will lead the Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela squad this year as he embarks on his first full season since returning from a two-year suspension for abnormalities in his blood passport. The team has been rebuilt for 2013 with an emphasis on an assault at the Giro d'Italia.
Team owner Gianni Savio enlisted the services of the former Giro d'Italia stage and 2009 Tour de France KOM classification winner Pellizotti immediately after the Italian was cleared to race mid last year. It will be Pellizotti's first participation at a grand tour since 2009 when he lines up for this year's Giro.
Continuing with the squad for the third season is Emanuele Sella. The rider who tested positive for CERA at the 2008 Giro and was given an opportunity by Savio to return to the top level will likely form part of the support squad for the three week race.
Other notable riders on the roster include Mattia Gavazzi, who took the team's first win of the New Year on Stage 7 at the Tour de San Luis. Gavazzi is clearly making a strong return to competition after more than two years out of the sport following a cocaine positive control at the Settimana Lombarda on March 31, 2010.
The following gallery showcases the eclectic mix of riders put together by Savio for the coming season. The team is sponsored by Bianchi bicycles and will be using the Sempre Pro frameset while the majority of Vancansoleil-DCM riders are equipped with the Oltre XR.
