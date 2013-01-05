Franco Pellizotti's Bianchi Sempre Pro - First look

Image 1 of 6 The Sempre the rest of the Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team will be riding (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 2 of 6 A closer look at the Sempre Pro frameset (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 3 of 6 A fleet of Sempre Pro frames (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 4 of 6 Pellizotti pictured behind his 2013 team bike (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 5 of 6 A fresh Sempre is assembled (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 6 of 6 Franco Pellizotti's 2013 Bianchi Sempre Pro (Image credit: Bianchi)

Bianchi has unveiled the bike Italian national champion Franco Pellizotti will be riding for the Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team in 2013.

The carbon Bianchi Sempre Pro is the latest evolution of the Sempre, and features a Campagnolo Super Record groupset combined with an FSA K-Force crankset and SL-K brakes.

Pellizotti’s Sempre Pro bike is finished in matte black and boasts the Italian national colours to match his champion's jersey. The pro seems to fit well with his new machine, saying, "My new Sempre Pro is exactly the bike I was looking for – it reflects my characteristics and the geometry is pure racing."

The rest of the Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team are set to ride the Sempre finished in Bianchi's traditional celeste colour scheme, with red and black detailing.

Sempre Pro frame features:

• Bianchi Sempre Pro carbon monocoque

• Internal cable routing

• Double-compatibility mechanical and electronic group

• Carbon Nano Technology

• UTSS (Ultra Thin Seat Stay) Technology

• BB30 bottom bracket standard

• 1,040g

Components:

• Fork: Bianchi full carbon B4P (Born for Performance), 1 1/8in to 1 1/2in

• Crankset: FSA K-Force Light BB386 EVO, 53/39

• Bottom bracket: FSA BB30

• Chain: FSA K-Force Light

• Brakes: FSA SL-K

• Headset: FSA Orbit 1 1/8in to 1 1/2in

• Stem: FSA OS-99 CSI alu / carbon