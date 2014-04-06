Gallery: On the start line of the Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 24 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looks calm before the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 24 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 24 The riders wear their rain jackets as the rain falls in Bruges (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 24 Peter Sagan and Oscar Gatto (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 24 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) helps his teammate Jose Ivan Gutierrez with his radio (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 24 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 24 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 24 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 24 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 24 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 24 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 24 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) makes his way to sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 24 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 24 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 24 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 24 Luke Durbridge's race debut would be a short one (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 24 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 24 Bjarne Riis was at the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 24 Bradley Wiggins was a late addition to the Sky team (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 24 Sam Bennett prepares for his first Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 24 A fan dresses up (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 24 Some John Degenkolb fans wait for their hero outside the Giant-Shimano bus (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

After almost two weeks of beautiful sunshine, the rain arrived for the start of the Tour of Flanders. No doubt there were a few smiles among the riders as the heavens opened but, for the inexperienced, trepidation may have been the overwhelming feeling.

Donning their rain jackets, the riders wound their way through the huge crowds that lined the road between the team buses and the presentation stage, negotiating the already slippery cobbles as they went.

All were greeted with claps and cheers, but the biggest were reserved for the Belgian Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. Led by home hero Tom Boonen, along with Niki Terpstra and Zdenek Stybar, the noise raised several decibels as they walked onto the stage. The team come to the race with a strong group of riders and are likely to dictate much of the race strategy.

There were plenty of other big names on show for the second monument of the year. Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) are two of the big favourites to take victory today. Earlier this week, Cancellara said that the pressure was on the Slovak to win. Milan-San Remo winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Gent-Wevelgem victor John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) are also on hand, and could be dangermen if the race comes back together on the run-in to Oudenaarde.

