Gallery: On the road with Omega Pharma-QuickStep

On the coast of Spain, in Calpe, and with the BMC team just down the road in Denia, the Omega Pharma QuickStep squad has gathered for its final training camp ahead of the 2014 road season.

Although new signings Rigoberto Uran and Mark Renshaw were absent as they prepare for the 2014 season and their first objectives, the team’s Classics contingent are on hand, with a motivated Tom Boonen ready to make amends for an injury-hit 2013 season that saw him crash out of the Tour of Flanders and miss Paris-Roubaix.

Sprinter Mark Cavendish is also using the training camp to fine tune his form as he looks ahead to another year of goals that will centre around the Tour de France in July.

Now in his second season with the Belgian team, Cavendish has improved his lead-out train still further, with Renshaw adding to the already strong firepower that included the likes of Alesandro Petacchi, who arrived in August of last year, and Gert Steegmans. The signing of the Australian lead-out man him up with Cavendish once again after their fruitful spell together at Team High Road.

