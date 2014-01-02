Gallery: Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2014 roster

Image 1 of 45 British champion Mark Cavendish (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 45 Carlos Verona begins his second season with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 45 Niki Terpstra (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 45 Zdenek Stybar comes onto the road, after a good Cyclocross season (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 45 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 6 of 45 Gert Steegmans in action (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 7 of 45 Gert Steegmans (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 8 of 45 Pieter Serry (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 9 of 45 Mark Renshaw will join forces with Mark Cavendish once again (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 10 of 45 Mark Renshaw in new team colours (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 11 of 45 Wout Poels (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 12 of 45 Niki Terpstra will be looking for success in the classics again (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 13 of 45 Matteo Trentin in action (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 14 of 45 Julian Vermote in the new team kit (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 15 of 45 Martin Velits in action on his new bike (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 16 of 45 Martin Velits will be without his brother who moved to BMC (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 17 of 45 Young Belgian rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck starts his third season as a professional (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 18 of 45 Stijn Vandenbergh strikes an imposing figure on the bike (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 19 of 45 Stijn Vandenbergh (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 20 of 45 Petr Vakoc is one of Omega Pharma-QuickStep's new signings for 2014 (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 21 of 45 Rigoberto Uran in Omega Pharma-QuickStep colours for the first time (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 22 of 45 Rigoberto Uran will head the team's GC ambitions (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 23 of 45 Wout Poels joins from the defunct Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 24 of 45 Alessandro Petacchi continues his role in the sprint train (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 25 of 45 Alessandro Petacchi (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 26 of 45 Kevin de Weert (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 27 of 45 Thomas de Gendt was the team's final signing of the winter (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 28 of 45 Mark Cavendish aims to hit the ground running in 2014 (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 29 of 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 30 of 45 Tom Boonen will be hoping to put 2013 behind him (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 31 of 45 Tom Boonen (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 32 of 45 Jan Bakelandts in action (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 33 of 45 Jan Bakelandts is one of the new signings for 2014 (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 34 of 45 Andy Fenn (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 35 of 45 Michal Golas (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 36 of 45 Wout Pauwels (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 37 of 45 Gianni Meerman will be looking to mop up the sprints in the early season races (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 38 of 45 Gianni Meersman (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 39 of 45 Tony Martin (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 40 of 45 Tony Martin shows off his rainbow stripes (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 41 of 45 Nikolas Maes (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 42 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski will be hoping to improve his position in the grand tours (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 43 of 45 Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 44 of 45 Iljo Keisse (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 45 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep have released the first images of their full squad in the 2014 kit, including new signings Rigoberto Urán and Mark Renshaw.

Urán, who finished second at last year's Giro d'Italia, was one of the Belgian outfit's major signings over the winter. The Colombian joined from team Sky to boost the squad's chances in the general classification, while Renshaw was drafted in to sure up Mark Cavendish's sprint train. Renshaw will be reunited with Cavendish for the first time since the HTC-HighRoad team folded at the end of 2011.

Other new signings include, Jan Bakelandts and Thomas de Gendt. The two Belgians were taken on at the last minute after both struggled to find new contracts. De Gendt had to take a serious pay decrease to ensure his position in the team. Julian Alaphilippe and Petr Vakoc have also been welcomed into the fold as neo-pros.

The national champions' jerseys of Cavendish and Michal Kwiatowski have stayed much the same, as has Tony Martin's world time trial champion's kit.

Click here for the full gallery