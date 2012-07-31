Gallery: Olympic time trials practice session

Image 1 of 57
Olympic time trial medal contender Tony Martin (Germany)
Olympic time trial medal contender Tony Martin (Germany)
Pre-race favourite Bradley Wiggins (GBr) takes a look at the course
Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
Shara Gillow is Australia's reigning time trial champion.
Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
Denise Ramsden (Canada)
Liesbet de Vocht (Belgium)
Defending Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong (USA) recons the time trial course.
Clara Hughes (Canada) hopes to add another Olympic medal to her collection. She's the only athlete to have won multiple Olympic medals in both the summer and winter Games.
Lars Bak (Denmark) recons the time trial route.
Denis Menchov (Russia) previews the time trial course.
Michael Rogers (Australia) is a three-time world champion against the clock.
Reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Germany) is a favourite for gold on Wednesday.
Lizzie Armitstead (Great Britain) has already claimed an Olympic medal with a silver in Sunday's road race.
2012 Tour de France runner-up Chris Froome (Great Britain) preview the time trial course.
Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
Amber Neben (USA) previews the Olympic time trial course.
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) crashed heavily in the road race on Saturday, but the defending Olympic time trial champion hopes to bounce back on Wednesday.
2008 time trial world champion Bert Grabsch (Germany)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) is a heavy favourite to win the gold medal on Wednesday in the time trial.
Chris Froome (Great Britain) recons the time trial course.
French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel previews the Olympic TT venue.
David McCann (Ireland)
Things begin to break up at the front of the race.\
Signage along the Olympic time trial route.
2008 time trial world champon Amber Neben (USA) is a contender for gold in the women's time trial.
Janez Brajkovi (Slovenia) is a former U23 time trial world champion and a multi-time national champion in the discipline.
2012 Lithuanian time trial champion Ramunas Navardauskas on the Olympic TT course.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
Marco Pinotti (Italy)
Taylor Phinney (USA) narrowly missed out on a medal in the road race and hopes to achieve that goal in the time trial.
Lars Boom (Netherlands)
Belgian time trial champion Philippe Gilbert recons the Olympic time trial route.
Ryder Hesjedal (Canada) and defending Olympic time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) on the Olympic time trial course.
Five-time Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti puts in some practice time on the Olympic TT course.
Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan)
Gustav Erik Larsson (Sweden) was the silver medalist in the 2008 Olympic time trial.
Bradley Wiggins (GBr) could become Great Britain's first gold medallist of the 2012 Games
Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) with Hampton Court in the background
Vasil Kiryienka limbers up ahead of the individual time trial at the 2012 Olympic Games
The stars and stripes of the US national team are one of the most recognised sights in sport
What's happening here? An Olympic time trial, that's what
The Metropolitan Police get their orders
The podium is set up up in front of the palace
Netherlands duo Lars Boom and Lieuwe Westra heading out to practice
Belgium's Liesbet de Vocht
Liesbet de Vocht chats with her Belgian staff
Team GB coach Chris Newton and Emma Pooley head out onto the roads
2012 Tour de France runner-up Chris Froome (GBr)
Chris Froome (GBr) will be hoping to put a disappointing men's road race behind him
Eleonora van Dijk (Netherlands)
Some young autograph hunters on the prowl
Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) and Ashleigh Moolman (RSA)
Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) is still basking in the glory of her silver medal in the women's road race
Switzerland's Michael Albasini
With less than 24 hours to go to the two time trial races at the 2012 London Olympic Games, the area surrounding London's Hampton Court Palace is being prepared meticulously for the arrival of thousands of fans, the world's media and the best time trial riders in the world.
As the final checks were made, many of the riders tested the course ahead of tomorrow's push for gold. Men's favourite Bradley Wiggins got in some last minute prep alongside his Team GB colleagues Chris Froome, Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Pooley while representatives from other nationalities also got a last look at what lies in store tomorrow. There was also plenty of opportunities for opportunistic young autograph hunters to add to their collections.
Whet your appetite by taking a look at our online gallery.
Hampton Court Village, Accomplish Photography and Sirotti.