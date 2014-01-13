Gallery: New Giant-Shimano kit unveiled

Image 1 of 42 Lucy Garner (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 42 John Degenkolb (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 42 Lucy Garner (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 42 Warren Barguil, John Degenkolb and Lucy Garner (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 42 Some of the team's rider were present at the launch (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 42 Bert de Backer (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 7 of 42 Giant's Propel Advanced SL (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 42 Giant's TCR Advanced SL (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 42 Giant-Shimano team car (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 42 Dries Devenyns (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 42 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 42 Warren Barguil (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 42 Cheng Ji (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 42 Sea Kong Loh (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 42 Sea Kong Loh and Cheng Ji (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 42 Kirsten Wild (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 42 Roy Curvers (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 42 Warren Barguil (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 42 Bert de Backer (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 42 Tom Stamsnijder (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 42 Tom Stamsnijder with a Giant cup of coffee (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 42 Lawson Craddock (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 42 John Degenkolb (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 42 Ramon Sinkeldam (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 42 General Manager Iwan Spekenbrink (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 42 Daan Olivier (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 27 of 42 Warren Barguil and John Degenkolb (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 28 of 42 The Giant TCR in team colours (Image credit: Shimano) Image 29 of 42 Johnas Ahlstrand (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 30 of 42 John Degenkolb shows off his skills in the new Giant-Shimano kit (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 31 of 42 The Giant-Shimano team (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 32 of 42 Marcel Kittel has his first outing in the new kit (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 33 of 42 Luka Mezgec leads the Giant-Shimano train (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 34 of 42 Giant-Shimano in their new kit (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 35 of 42 The Giant-Shimano team take a break (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 36 of 42 Luka Mezgec at the front of the group (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 37 of 42 Team Giant-Shimano (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 38 of 42 John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel having fun at the back of the line (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 39 of 42 John Degenkolb wears the new Giant-Shimano kit (Image credit: Giant-Shimano) Image 40 of 42 The Giant Propel in the new team colours (Image credit: Shimano) Image 41 of 42 Kristen Wild will represent the women's team's hopes in the sprint (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 42 of 42 Lucy Garner is one of the team's stars (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Giant has been confirmed as the lead sponsor of the former Argos-Shimano team for the next four year.

Along with a new sponsor comes a new jersey. Gone is the all white kit and it is been replaced by a black and white effort that is somewhat reminiscent of the Blanco kit of early last year. The jersey is dominated by the logos of the two main sponsors, with two black stripes down the front and back of the jersey.

Giant had already agreed to supply the team with bikes, but stepped up when another potential sponsor fell through. The multi-year deal will provide some much needed security for the team. "We are very proud of the confidence that Giant has shown in our athletes, our organization and our vision,” said team manager Iwan Spekenbrink.

“By stepping up after our planned title sponsor departed, Giant is demonstrating their belief in the superior results, global reach and integrity we have established over the last several years."

Sprinter Marcel Kittel is the team's star rider, after he won four stages of the Tour de France in 2013. He will be looking to wear the yellow jersey again this season, supported by the team's other star sprinter John Degenkolb. Between them, the two Germans won 22 races.

Degenkolb will also carry much of the team's ambitions in the spring classics, while Warren Barguil will be Giant-Shimano's primary general classification hope in stage races. At 22, the Frenchman is still developing, but his two Vuelta a España stage wins show significant grand tour potential.

Kirsten Wild leads the line in the women's team. The prolific sprinter took 17 victories on the road last year, including Gent-Wevelgem, and three stages and the general classification at the Tour of Qatar. Two-time Junior Women's World Champion Lucy Garner also continues with the team. They will be supplied with bikes and equipment by the Liv/Giant company.

Giant will also sponsor a development team, which will compete in the Continental ranks. The team has a number of riders in Australia for the Tour Down Under, and they will ride in their new kit in training for the first time on Tuesday.