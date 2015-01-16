Porte: I want to have a big Tour Down Under
Team Sky rider relaxed ahead of first WorldTour race of 2015
If Richie Porte (Team Sky) is the favourite for this year's Tour Down Under he certainly isn't letting the pressure get to him. The new Australian time trial champion lines up as one of the men to watch in the upcoming WorldTour race and is backed by a strong Team Sky contingent that includes Gertaint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh.
