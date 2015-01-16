Porte: I want to have a big Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Richie Porte was on everyone's lips as the favourite. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Ridhie Porte in this years Australian Champions jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

If Richie Porte (Team Sky) is the favourite for this year's Tour Down Under he certainly isn't letting the pressure get to him. The new Australian time trial champion lines up as one of the men to watch in the upcoming WorldTour race and is backed by a strong Team Sky contingent that includes Gertaint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh.