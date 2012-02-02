Gallery: Lotto Belisol on top despite changes

Image 1 of 21 Honey I shrunk the pro team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has an enviable record at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Frederik Willems and Marc Sergeant (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Jelle Vanendert and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Mahdi Sohrabi and Gert Dockx (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Sander Cordeel (Lotto - Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Lotto held a team camp in Mallorca earlier this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Lotto held a team camp in Mallorca earlier this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 Sander Cordeel and Gert Dockx (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Gert Dockx (Lotto - Belisol) goes into his second year with the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 Gert Dockx (Lotto - Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck will lead the team at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Marc Sergeant calls the shots on the Lotto team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 All the taxi's were booked so Jurgen Van den Broeck asked Noddy to drop him off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) shows off his time trial bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) signing his contract (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Keep honking, I'm reloading (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 No one argued when Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) called shotgun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Gianni Meersman and Dirk De Wolf at the team's training camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Belisol is going into the 2012 season with a new name and a new combination of sponsors, and without world number one rider Philippe Gilbert. But the Belgian team has gotten off to a booming start, with sprinter Andre Greipel taking three WorldTour stage wins at the Santos Tour Down Under.

Greipel will be one of the top riders at the team this year, along with Jurgen Van den Broeck and Jelle Vanendert. All three riders were present as the team was presented Thursday in Brussels.

“I hope the form I showed in Australia will hold for a while,” Greipel said. The sprinter has his eye on the earlier Spring Classics of Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix.

The later Classics will be for Vanendert, who last year broke through with strong performances in those very races, including a sixth place in the Fleche Wallonne. He capped his year by winning the 14th stage of the Tour de France atop the Plateau de Beille, not bad for his very first pro win.

Van den Broeck's “absolute goal” this year is the Tour de France. “A place in the top five on my dream course would be great.” After suffering a collapsed lung, two broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade on the ninth stage of the 2011 Tour, he went on to finish eighth overall at the Vuelta a Espana.

The team features 10 newcomers this year, including veterans Lars Bak, Greg Henderson and Gianni Meersman. The most exotic addition to the team is Iranian sprinter Mehdi Sohrabi.