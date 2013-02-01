Gallery: Lampre-Merida showcase riders and equipment

Image 1 of 22 The Lampre-Merida squad for 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 The Lampre-Merida team gather outside the Lampre factory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Daniele Pietropolli was bandaged up for his photos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) will be aiming for a more complete classics season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Lampre president Mario Galbusera is one of the founders of the steel company that sponsors Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) managed to get low to fit into this shot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Manuele Mori doesn't go far without his team-issue Merida Scultura SL (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) should have consulted the team's safety officer before performing this stunt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) gives an indication of how he'll take his victories this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) feels more comfortable behind the bike than in front of the lens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Neo-pro Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) is excited for his first team photo shoot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Adriano Malori takes to the top steps at the Lampre factory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Pozzato looks relaxed ahead of the 2013 season with Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 The Lampre-Merida team issue Reacto Evo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 The 2013 team issue Merida Scultura SL (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Romeo Mario Galbusera took a more artistic approach (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Sergio Galbusera, Mario Galbusera and Emanuele Galbusera from Lampre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Malori i (Lampre-Merida) was readty for his day's training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec was taking it easy while he could (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Pozzato gets serious towards the end of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Malori prefers the Merida Scultura SL frameset (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) kicks back (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The team of Lampre-Merida has kept in the spirit of its laid-back photo shoots to present its squad for the 2013 season. The riders took turns in posing for the camera at the Lampre factory, utilizing the manufacturer’s sheet steel rolls as props.

The team gathered at Lampre’s Usmate Velate factory just north of Milan city for the day of light-hearted shots. Returning riders Damiano Cunego and Alessandro Petacchi were in attendance while 2013 signings Filippo Pozzato and Roberto Ferrari did their best to get amongst the action.

Ferrari was part of the team that opened the season at the recent Tour Down Under. The six-day race served as the opening round of the WorldTour with Daniele Pietropolli finishing 8th overall. Ferrari also achieved a number of good placings on the flatter days with his best result coming on Stage 4 where he finished second behind the day's winner André Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

The 2013 roster will consist of 25-riders this season including the absent Michele Scarponi who returned from his three-month suspension on January 1, 2013 after being found to have dealt with the banned Dr. Michele Ferrari.

Riders will have the choice of two Merida frames this year: the Scultura SL or the 'aero' Reacto Evo - the current choice for Petacchi.