Gallery: Lampre-Merida showcase riders and equipment
Light-hearted photo shoot ahead of 2013 season
The team of Lampre-Merida has kept in the spirit of its laid-back photo shoots to present its squad for the 2013 season. The riders took turns in posing for the camera at the Lampre factory, utilizing the manufacturer’s sheet steel rolls as props.
The team gathered at Lampre’s Usmate Velate factory just north of Milan city for the day of light-hearted shots. Returning riders Damiano Cunego and Alessandro Petacchi were in attendance while 2013 signings Filippo Pozzato and Roberto Ferrari did their best to get amongst the action.
Ferrari was part of the team that opened the season at the recent Tour Down Under. The six-day race served as the opening round of the WorldTour with Daniele Pietropolli finishing 8th overall. Ferrari also achieved a number of good placings on the flatter days with his best result coming on Stage 4 where he finished second behind the day's winner André Greipel (Lotto Belisol).
The 2013 roster will consist of 25-riders this season including the absent Michele Scarponi who returned from his three-month suspension on January 1, 2013 after being found to have dealt with the banned Dr. Michele Ferrari.
Riders will have the choice of two Merida frames this year: the Scultura SL or the 'aero' Reacto Evo - the current choice for Petacchi.
