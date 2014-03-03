Gallery: I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team presented for 2014

Image 1 of 24 The I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team bike: Bianchi Methanol 29.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 The men behind the I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 The I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 At the I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 The I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team riders sat in the front row (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Giorgio Rossi (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Tony Longo (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Leonardo Paez (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Alexander Gehbauer (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 U23 world champion Gerhard Kerschbaumer (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 The I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 The I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Alexander Gehbauer (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Tony Longo (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 Leonardo Paez (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 The I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Giorgio Rossi (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Chiara Teocchi (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Katia Moro (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Felice Gimondi (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 U23 world champion Gerhard Kerschbaumer (I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Under 23 world champion Gerhard Kerschbaumer heads up the 2014 I.Idro Drain-Bianchi Mountain Bike Team, which was recently presented at the Sala Viterbi in the Province of Bergamo, Italy. The Italian off-road squad was formerly known as TX Active-Bianchi.

One of seven riders on the team, Kerschbaumer will spend his first year in the elite ranks in 2014. In 2013, he won the Italian team relay at the Worlds and at the European Championships and he won the under 23 world championships plus his third Italian national U23 title. The young Italian rider has already had some experience racing among the elites last year in the World Cup. His best elite finish was a fifth place in Vallnord, Andorra.

Another cross country star on the team is Alexander Gehbauer. In 2013, Gehbauer took four victories, including his second consecutive triumph at Austrian national championships.

Leonardo Paez and Tony Longo compete in grand fondo and marathons. Last year, the Colombian Paez took 12 wins in Italy, Perù and Mexico, embellishing his showcase with a bronze medal at the marathon Worlds in Kirchberg, Austria. Longo scored seven successes on his own. In 2014, he will wear the Italian marathon champion's "tricolore" jersey conquered in Milo last September.

The i.idro Drain-Bianchi junior team is made up of Chiara Teocchi, Giorgio Rossi and Katia Moro. The team will race Bianchi Methanol 27.1 SL and Methanol 29 FS bikes.

Team President Felice Gimondi explained his team's goals for the new season.

"It will be hard to repeat 2013 results. Kerschbaumer moved into Elite series where it’s not easy to be competitive early. However, we rely on him and Gehbauer to make the top-five in some of the most important competitions: European champs, Worlds and World Cup."

"Paez and Longo’s presence, two among the best marathon riders, confirms our team's good level. We hope Paez will give an encore at the Worlds and Longo to take the same excellent results he scored last season. We'll go on taking a special care of our junior team: Teocchi and Moro are destined to compete alongside the best riders of the World, Rossi is born to win. As soon as his injuries are behind him, he will climb back to the top. He's got outstanding talent."