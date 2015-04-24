Exclusive gallery: Bradley Wiggins' new Pinarello race bike

Image 1 of 9 Bradley Wiggins' new team bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 9 Bradley Wiggins' new WIGGINS bike will be raced at the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 9 Zipp wheels for Wiggins and his new team bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 9 Pinarello have provided Wiggins with his new team bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 9 Wiggins will carry on riding a Pinarello Dogma road bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 9 Fizik provide the bar tape on Wiggins' new machine (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 9 Wiggins' new road bike comes with a few personalised changes (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 9 New colours for Bradley Wiggins has he makes his WIGGINS debut (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 9 of 9 Pinarello, SRAM, ZIPP, Fizik and Elite provide components for Wiggins' new bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

With his Team Sky days firmly behind him, Bradley Wiggins will begin a new phase of his career next week at the Tour de Yorkshire. The 2012 Tour de France champion will line-up as the race captain of his new WIGGINS squad and will wear a new team kit for the first time in over five years. Wiggins will also ride a new Pinarello bike during the three-day event.

Pinarello, who also sponsor Team Sky, will provide the new Continental squad with race machines and Wiggins will compete on a Dogma F8, as he has done over the last few seasons. ZIPP, Fizik and Elite will provide key components for the bike, while the most noticeable change sees Wiggins move from Shimano Dura-Ace to SRAM components.



