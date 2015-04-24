Exclusive gallery: Bradley Wiggins' new Pinarello race bike
WIGGINS leader set to ride new bike at the Tour de Yorkshire
With his Team Sky days firmly behind him, Bradley Wiggins will begin a new phase of his career next week at the Tour de Yorkshire. The 2012 Tour de France champion will line-up as the race captain of his new WIGGINS squad and will wear a new team kit for the first time in over five years. Wiggins will also ride a new Pinarello bike during the three-day event.
Pinarello, who also sponsor Team Sky, will provide the new Continental squad with race machines and Wiggins will compete on a Dogma F8, as he has done over the last few seasons. ZIPP, Fizik and Elite will provide key components for the bike, while the most noticeable change sees Wiggins move from Shimano Dura-Ace to SRAM components.
