Gallery: Garmin-Sharp light up Mallorca with training camp

Image 1 of 48
Johan Vansummeren will help lead the team during the spring classics
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 2 of 48
Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 3 of 48
Ben King (right) is new to the team in 2014
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 4 of 48
Ben King moves to the team from RadioShack
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 5 of 48
Garmin training in Mallorca
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 6 of 48
Ben King and David Milllar set the pace
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 7 of 48
While most teams have completed training camps, Garmin organised their one for February
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 8 of 48
André Cardoso (left) is new to the team
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 9 of 48
It's a new-look Garmin Sharp team in 2014 with a number of new signings
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 10 of 48
Garmin pass a local team while out training
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 11 of 48
Fabian Wegmann (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 12 of 48
Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 13 of 48
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) leads one of the training rides
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 14 of 48
Time out for the Garmin-Sharp team in Mallorca
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 15 of 48
Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) is a former Paris-Roubaix winner
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 16 of 48
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) needs to hit the ground running in 2014
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 17 of 48
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) has one more season on the road
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 18 of 48
Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 19 of 48
Garmin have a number of cards to play in the spring classics but lack an outright leader
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 20 of 48
Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 21 of 48
The team rode the Mallorca Challenge, then used the island for their training camp
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 22 of 48
Can Nick Nuyens find the form that took him to a win in the Tour of Flanders?
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 23 of 48
Tyler Farrar grits his teeth
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 24 of 48
Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) will lead the team at the Giro d'Italia in May
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 25 of 48
Tom Danielson still has dreams of a top five finish in a grand tour
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 26 of 48
Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 27 of 48
Bingen Fernández and Andrew Talansky
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 28 of 48
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 29 of 48
Bingen Fernández sets out the day's training plans
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 30 of 48
A short huddle before training can begin
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 31 of 48
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 32 of 48
Tom Danielson catches up with some Spanish fans
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 33 of 48
Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 34 of 48
Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 35 of 48
Tyler Farrar has a little help with the sun cream
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 36 of 48
Former Cofidis teammates Bingen Fernández and David Millar talk training
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 37 of 48
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) rode Dubai before heading to camp
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 38 of 48
Phil Gaimon started his season with a win at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 39 of 48
Veteran Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 40 of 48
A brief rest for the riders during a training ride
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 41 of 48
The Garmin riders take to the hills of Mallorca on a training ride
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 42 of 48
Tom Danielson is one of the team's most experienced grand tour riders
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 43 of 48
The Garmin team sail by the locals
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 44 of 48
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has had a low key start to 2014
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 45 of 48
Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 46 of 48
Ramunas Navardauskas won a stage in last year's Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 47 of 48
The 2014 Garmin-Sharp team
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
Image 48 of 48
Geert van Bondt goes through the training plan with the riders
(Image credit: Slipstream Sports)
The season is well under way with the professional peloton spread across Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and Oman this week for a series of races.
That factor hasn’t stopped Garmin-Sharp from taking the relatively unusual step of organising their team training camp for mid-February. The American team rode last week’s Mallorca Challenge, with the team then using the Spanish island to fine tune their form ahead of further goals for the spring.
It’s a much changed team for 2014 with a number of established faces either leaving for pastures new or, in the cases of Christian Vande Velde and David Zabriskie, retiring.
The new – but already experienced guard – of Andrew Talansky, Dan Martin, Tom Slagter and Rohan Dennis will be expected to produce results this year, while the team have maintained an element of their core with David Millar, Tom Danielson, Tyler Farrar and Ryder Hesjedal all racing for the team.