Gallery: Dubai Tour riders hit the beach

Cavendish, Sagan Phinney and Martin star in new race
The inaugural Tour of Dubai starts on Wednesday with a 10-kilometre time trial in Dubai. Eleven WorldTour teams take the start in the UCI 2.1 event with Grand Tour winners Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Ryder Hesjedal among them.
The line-up for the race, organized by RCS Sport, is full of cycling’s superstars. They posed on the beach in front of the world famous Burj al Arab, the iconic hotel in the form of a sail of a dhow boat.
The world’s elite in sprinting with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano), Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) take on each other in the flat stages in the Dubai deserts.
Former world champions like Mark Cavendish, Thor Hushovd and Fabian Cancellara plus the current road race world champion Rui Costa and time trial world champion Tony Martin also line up for this four day stage race.
