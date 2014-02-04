Dubai Tour: Cancellara insists he is not the favourite

Image 1 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 2 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Fabian Cancellara takes a push on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Strike a pose: Fabian Cancellara is popular with the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Fabian Cancellara will lead the team in the Classics once more (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 6 2006 Worlds: How sweet it is as Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) wins the first time trial world championship of his career in Salzburg, Austria (Image credit: AFP)

Fabian Cancellara has played down suggestions that he is one of the favourites for overall success at the Dubai Tour, insisting he is riding without any pressure on his broad shoulders as he makes his debut with the Trek Factory Racing team.



