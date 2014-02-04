Video: Cavendish reunited with Renshaw to take on Kittel in Dubai

Image 1 of 5 How many stages can Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) win at the 2014 Tour de San Luis? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 British champion Mark Cavendish in action at the Omega Pharma-QuickStep training camp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 British champion Mark Cavendish in full flight at his team's training camp in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A bit of lead-out work at the Omega Pharma-QuickStep camp as Mark Cavendish launches off the wheel of Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 British champion Mark Cavendish on his special issue Specialized S-Works McLaren Venge (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish will reunite with trusted lead out man Mark Renshaw at the Dubai Tour and can count on the support of Alessandro Petacchi and a strong team as he clashes with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in the three expected sprints at the inaugural Dubai Tour.

Cavendish opted for a quiet season debut at the Tour de San Luis but looks lean and appears keen to take his first victory of 2014.

