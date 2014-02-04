Video: Cavendish reunited with Renshaw to take on Kittel in Dubai
Omega Pharma-Quick Step train to clash with Giant-Shimano
Mark Cavendish will reunite with trusted lead out man Mark Renshaw at the Dubai Tour and can count on the support of Alessandro Petacchi and a strong team as he clashes with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in the three expected sprints at the inaugural Dubai Tour.
Cavendish opted for a quiet season debut at the Tour de San Luis but looks lean and appears keen to take his first victory of 2014.
