Gallery: Dan Martin's new panda-friendly POC Octal helmet

Garmin rider's new Tour of Beijing helmet to be sold for WWF

The bamboo motif runs front to back between the Octal's generous vents

(Image credit: Adrian Cockle / WWF-Canon)
The famous WWF logo can be seen on the top of the helmet

(Image credit: Adrian Cockle / WWF-Canon)
The new POC Octal has a silhouetted bamboo design to celebrate Team Garmin-Sharp's charity partnership with the WWF

(Image credit: Adrian Cockle / WWF-Canon)
It's certainly distinctive, and positively dull in colour compared to what we're used to seeing from POC

(Image credit: Adrian Cockle / WWF-Canon)
Dan Martin with a WWF panda

(Image credit: Garmin-Sharp)
Daniel Martin at the Tour of Beijing press conference

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rodriguez sits up as Dan Martin comes over to him on the final push for the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)

This article first appeared in Bike Radar

To celebrate the partnership between Team Garmin-Sharp and the Worldwide Wildlife Fund, Dan Martin will be wearing a specially designed, bamboo-inspired POC Octal helmet during the Tour of Beijing. The new-look helmet was created by East London designer Steve Edge and will be auctioned at the end of the race to raise funds for the WWF's global conservation efforts.

Garmin-Sharp and the WWF joined up, with the logo featuring on the back of the team's jersey. The partnership came about after a long running joke on social media, which began with Martin being chased by a fan dressed as a panda during his race-winning ride at the 2013 Liege-Bestogne-Liege. The Tour of Beijing took advantage of the link to the panda and going as far as having a panda corner during a stage of last year's race. Martin is targetting the overall classification at the Tour of Beijing, which begins on Friday.

