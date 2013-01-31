Gallery: Cofidis, Solutions Credits team presented in Paris

Image 1 of 20 Daniel Navarrow makes an official appearance in his new Cofidis kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 The team had a Look time trial bike on show (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Cofidis' Paralympic athletes: Laurent Thirionet, Kris Bosmans, Damien Severi and Johan Ballatore (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Moncoutie retired at the end of 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 David Moncoutie gets involved in some interesting activities (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Sijmens, Joeaar, Mate and Navarrow at the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Rein Taaramae, Tristan Valentin and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) is a long-standing rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Daniel Navarrow moves from the Saxo-Tinkoff team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) makes the switch to the French squad for 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Yohan Bagot (Cofidis) ready for 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 The Cofidis, Solutions Credits squad for the 2013 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Adrien Petit happy to be at the Cofidis team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis Solutions Credits) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis) was mixing it up from the standard pose (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) looks ready for the coming season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Florent Barle (Cofidis) in the line-up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Stephane Poulhies (Cofidis) was enjoying himself (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Professional Continental squad Cofidis, Solutions Credits has presented its 2013 line-up with marque signings Christophe Le Mevel and Daniel Navarro among the 25-rider roster. Four Paralympic athletes were also at the team presentation in France with a special appearance from the recently-retired David Moncoutié.

Le Mevel announced his move from the ProTeam Garmin Sharp squad at the end of 2012 citing frustration on missing out on riding the Tour de France – for the second consecutive year. The move to Cofidis should see him with more freedom to decide his race calendar for the coming two seasons.

Jérôme Coppel will hope his new team will provide the support necessary to continue his development as a general classification rider at the Grand Tours while Rein Taaramäe readies for his fifth year with the French outfit.

Daniel Navarro was a surprise signing after spending a number years by the side of his former leader Alberto Contador and is no doubt looking to break free of his usual domestique duties and also pursue his own objectives.