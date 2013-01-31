Gallery: Cofidis, Solutions Credits team presented in Paris

Le Mevel, Taaramäe, Coppel and Navarro amongst 25-rider roster
The Professional Continental squad Cofidis, Solutions Credits has presented its 2013 line-up with marque signings Christophe Le Mevel and Daniel Navarro among the 25-rider roster. Four Paralympic athletes were also at the team presentation in France with a special appearance from the recently-retired David Moncoutié.
Le Mevel announced his move from the ProTeam Garmin Sharp squad at the end of 2012 citing frustration on missing out on riding the Tour de France – for the second consecutive year. The move to Cofidis should see him with more freedom to decide his race calendar for the coming two seasons.
Jérôme Coppel will hope his new team will provide the support necessary to continue his development as a general classification rider at the Grand Tours while Rein Taaramäe readies for his fifth year with the French outfit.
Daniel Navarro was a surprise signing after spending a number years by the side of his former leader Alberto Contador and is no doubt looking to break free of his usual domestique duties and also pursue his own objectives.
