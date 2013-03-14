Gallery: Cape Epic favorites warm up legs at Songo.info charity race

Sauser was among current and former World Cup regulars who lined up for the start of the contest, which benfitted the charity backed by Sauser. Songo.info aims to improve the lives of children living in South African townships by providing them a safe place to play, grow and develop. The organisation began with Songo Fipaza's dream to help his community of Kayamandi.
Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy and Kohei Yamamoto (both Specialized Racing) rounded out the top three while Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) took fourth ahead of Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) in fifth. The top three riders, all from Specialized Racing, worked together to control the race.
"We had perfect team work in the race - we ended up top three," said Kulhavy. "I felt really good and the race was a good warm-up before the Cape Epic. It was a great atmosphere and it a good experience for everyone who was there."
The racers head next to the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race, which begins on Sunday, March 17. Sauser is hoping to defend his victory. He will partner with Kulhavy and ride in memory of their mutual teammate Burry Stander, who was killed in a training accident in January.
Check out the gallery from the charity race.
