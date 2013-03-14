Gallery: Cape Epic favorites warm up legs at Songo.info charity race

Image 1 of 25 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) wins the songo.info charity race (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 2 of 25 Songo.info riders at the start line (Image credit: Outsider Communications) Image 3 of 25 Christoph Sauser sets the pace (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 4 of 25 Racers squeeze through a tight spot on the course (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 5 of 25 The peloton (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 6 of 25 Conrad Stoltz (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 7 of 25 The peloton (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 8 of 25 The riders all lined up and ready to go (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 9 of 25 Racers at the start (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 10 of 25 Florian Vogel (Image credit: Outsider Communications) Image 11 of 25 Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Outsider Communications) Image 12 of 25 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Outsider Communications) Image 13 of 25 Spectators enjoyed the race (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 14 of 25 Florian Vogel launches an attack (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 15 of 25 Christoph Sauser wins (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 16 of 25 Christoph Sauser is swarmed by fans after his win (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 17 of 25 Enduro pro Jerome Clementz was on hand (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 18 of 25 The Songo.info charity podium included Florian Vogel, Kohei Yamamoto, Songo Fipaza, Christoph Sauser, Jaroslav Kulhavy and Marco Fontana (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 19 of 25 Jaroslav Kulhavy leads Florian Vogel (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 20 of 25 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 21 of 25 Kohei Yamamoto (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 22 of 25 Triathlete Conrad Stoltz made an appearance (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 23 of 25 Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 24 of 25 Christoph Sauser on his way to a win (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 25 of 25 Christoph Sauser is swarmed by fans after winning the Songo.info charity race (Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) won the Songo.info charity mountain bike race in the Kayamandi township on Wednesday.

Sauser was among current and former World Cup regulars who lined up for the start of the contest, which benfitted the charity backed by Sauser. Songo.info aims to improve the lives of children living in South African townships by providing them a safe place to play, grow and develop. The organisation began with Songo Fipaza's dream to help his community of Kayamandi.

Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy and Kohei Yamamoto (both Specialized Racing) rounded out the top three while Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) took fourth ahead of Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) in fifth. The top three riders, all from Specialized Racing, worked together to control the race.

"We had perfect team work in the race - we ended up top three," said Kulhavy. "I felt really good and the race was a good warm-up before the Cape Epic. It was a great atmosphere and it a good experience for everyone who was there."

The racers head next to the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race, which begins on Sunday, March 17. Sauser is hoping to defend his victory. He will partner with Kulhavy and ride in memory of their mutual teammate Burry Stander, who was killed in a training accident in January.

