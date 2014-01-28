Gallery: California training for Cannondale

Image 1 of 39 Peter Sagan shares a joke with his teammates (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 39 Cameron Wurf (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 39 Oscar Gatto (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 39 Ted King (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 5 of 39 Michel Koch (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 6 of 39 Kristijan Koren (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 7 of 39 Matthias Krizek (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 8 of 39 Paolo Longo Borghini (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 9 of 39 Alan Marangoni (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 10 of 39 Marco Marcato (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 11 of 39 Matej Mohoric (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 12 of 39 Moreno Moser (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 13 of 39 Daniele Ratto (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 14 of 39 Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 15 of 39 Juraj Sagan (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 16 of 39 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 17 of 39 Cristiano Salerno (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 18 of 39 José Cayetano Sarmiento (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 19 of 39 Elia Viviani (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 20 of 39 Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 21 of 39 Damiano Caruso (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 22 of 39 Guillaume Boivin (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 23 of 39 Maciej Bodnar (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 24 of 39 Alberto Bettiol (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 25 of 39 Ivan Basso (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 26 of 39 The Cannondale Pro Cycling team (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 27 of 39 Peter Sagan makes himself at home (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 28 of 39 Peter Sagan in full flight on the track (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 29 of 39 Ivan Basso takes to the boards on the track (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 30 of 39 Peter Sagan used a recent training camp to improve his TT position (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 31 of 39 Peter Sagan and the Cannondale team sift through the data (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 32 of 39 Peter Sagan looks to improve his time trialing (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 33 of 39 The Cannondale team will go all out in the Classics and major stage races (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 34 of 39 Peter Sagan and his teammates enjoy the coastal views (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 35 of 39 The Cannondale team train in the US ahead of the season start (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 36 of 39 Veteran rider Ivan Basso (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 37 of 39 The Cannondale team train in the US ahead of the season start (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 38 of 39 (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 39 of 39 Leader of the pack: Sagan on the front (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling)

The 2014 road season is well underway but just a few days before making his debut at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina, Peter Sagan and his Cannondale teammates held their final training camp in California. It was a last-chance effort for the WorldTour team to test TT bikes, with Sagan taking time to perfect his position on the velodrome.

The testing took place on a track near Los Angeles in California, having been scheduled by the team’s coach Sebastian Weber. The testing was to find new positions on the time trial bikes to find more effective, efficient and faster positions when racing against the clock.

