Gallery: BMC prepares to win in 2014

Image 1 of 15 Greg van Avermaet does some testing (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 2 of 15 Allan Peiper is the managing directeur sportif of the BMC Racing Team (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 3 of 15 Riders prepare for training (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 4 of 15 Riders roll out for training (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 5 of 15 Philippe Gilbert leads the team out for a ride (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 6 of 15 Daniel Healey is BMC's sports science director (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 7 of 15 It takes a lot of bottles to fuel the BMC team (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 8 of 15 Marco Pinotti is back as a staff member, with rider Stephen Cummings (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 9 of 15 The bikes await the BMC team (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 10 of 15 (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 11 of 15 Thor Hushovd in his Norwegian champion's kit (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 12 of 15 Riders do some yoga to limber up (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 13 of 15 Philippe Gilbert and Thor Hushovd get their bottles (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 14 of 15 The BMC machines for 2014 (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 15 of 15 Jim Ochowicz, general manager of the BMC Racing Team (Image credit: BMC Racing Team)

The BMC Racing Team gathered in Spain for a week of pre-season training ahead of the 2014 season. Both the riders and staff worked on teamwork with a focus on creating a cohesive unit capable of winning races, which is any team's obvious goal, but BMC hopes to step up from the 2013 season.

"We have set a new standard for where we want to be next year," general manager Jim Ochowicz said. "Winning is the magic word and we are preparing for that here in December."

Allan Peiper, the team's managing directeur agreed. "Everyone must know exactly what is expected of them," Peiper said. "This is a critical year for the BMC Racing Team. We have already said we want to win more races than we did this year when we won 30, which was a team record. So establishing clear communication and direction to achieve those goals are two big elements we are working on."

The camp included the usual mix of team rides, group sessions of core workouts and yoga, and meetings with sponsors and partners, but new to the camp was team building activities for the entire staff, from mechanics, soigneurs, service course personnel and directeurs sportif.

"In an organization that's as big as ours, it's not just the riders who create the winning environment. It is the staff as well," Ochowicz said. "So having them on the same page and preparing as well for the new season is an important event for us. Without that, we can't do our job in the races."