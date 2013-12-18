Gallery: BMC prepares to win in 2014
Team gather in Spain ahead of new season
The BMC Racing Team gathered in Spain for a week of pre-season training ahead of the 2014 season. Both the riders and staff worked on teamwork with a focus on creating a cohesive unit capable of winning races, which is any team's obvious goal, but BMC hopes to step up from the 2013 season.
"We have set a new standard for where we want to be next year," general manager Jim Ochowicz said. "Winning is the magic word and we are preparing for that here in December."
Allan Peiper, the team's managing directeur agreed. "Everyone must know exactly what is expected of them," Peiper said. "This is a critical year for the BMC Racing Team. We have already said we want to win more races than we did this year when we won 30, which was a team record. So establishing clear communication and direction to achieve those goals are two big elements we are working on."
The camp included the usual mix of team rides, group sessions of core workouts and yoga, and meetings with sponsors and partners, but new to the camp was team building activities for the entire staff, from mechanics, soigneurs, service course personnel and directeurs sportif.
"In an organization that's as big as ours, it's not just the riders who create the winning environment. It is the staff as well," Ochowicz said. "So having them on the same page and preparing as well for the new season is an important event for us. Without that, we can't do our job in the races."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy