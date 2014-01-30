Gallery: Bishop guest hosts annual NICA awards ceremony
2013 high school cycling award winners honored
Outstanding participants in high school cycling leagues across the US were honored at the 2013 National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Awards, held at Berkeley Marina, California on Saturday, January 25.
Related Articles
NICA presented awards in 10 categories to 14 individuals and organizations considered to be the most outstanding student-athletes, dedicated coaches, and the most supportive volunteers and sponsors to have helped advance the high school mountain biking movement over the past year.
Austin McInerny, Executive Director of NICA, said, "Our award recipients are the tip of the iceberg. The greatness of the those around the USA working to make high school cycling a mainstream activity is matched only by the passion and enthusiasm I see every time I visit our member leagues. Every day, each one of us works to create and develop the high school cycling movement, and I know that for others - as for me - the greatest reward comes from the positive effects of our work on the people and the communities in which we all live."
The following awards were presented:
Volunteer Service Award
- Sherry Thurgood, Utah High School Cycling League
- Michael Angelovich, Texas High School Mountain Bike League
The Volunteer Service Award honors an exceptional volunteer whose dedication of time, expertise and enthusiasm goes above and beyond to make a difference in the organization.
Distinguished Alumni Award
- Sam Trop, Jordan High School, Utah High School Cycling League
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes a student-athlete who carries on the spirit of high school cycling beyond their high school years.
Production Partner Award
- Robert "Coco" Ramirez, NorCal High School Cycling League
The Race Production Partner Award acknowledges an individual whose outstanding partnership role in race productions is key to the success of a leagues race event production.
Community Impact Award
- The Honorable Yuri Kostick, Mayor of Eagle, Colorado
The Community Impact Award honors an individual whose dedication to high school mountain biking has resulted in positive impacts on youth, the community and the organization. This individual is an outstanding representative of the organization internally and externally.
Student-Athlete Leadership Award
- Megan Bradley, Rim of the World High School, SoCal High School Cycling League
- Sean Bird, St. Francis High School, SoCal High School Cycling League
The Student Athlete Leadership Award honors student-athletes who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, sportsmanship, academic performance and volunteerism in their team, school and community.
League Founder Award
- Matt Gunnell, Director, SoCal High School Cycling League
The League Founders Award recognizes an individual's commitment, enthusiasm and perseverance and outstanding contributions in establishing and running a NICA High School Cycling League.
Coach of The Year Award
- Brad Didier, Huntsville High School, Texas High School Mountain Bike League
The Coach of the Year Award acknowledges a head coach whose qualities as a leader and motivator embodies NICA's mission to provide student-athletes with the coaching and camaraderie to help them achieve both competitive and non-competitive goals in a safe and enjoyable manner.
Student-Athlete All Star Award
- Haley Batten, Park City High School Mountain Bike Club, Utah High School Cycling League
- Justin Griffin, Olympus/Cottonwood/Hillcrest Composite, Utah High School Cycling League
The All-Star Student Athlete Award recognizes student-athletes for their outstanding competitive achievements and potential for future success in competitive cycling.
Legacy Award
- SRAM
The NICA Legacy Award honors an individual or organization for their tremendous philanthropic support of NICA and NICA Leagues.
Extraordinary Courage Award
- Elmo De Ville, Huntsville High School, Texas High School Mountain Bike League
- Garrison Hayes, Highlands Ranch Composite, Colorado High School Cycling League
The Extraordinary Courage Award recognizes student-athletes who have persevered through challenging circumstances and overcome adversity to develop and excel as a model student-athlete.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy