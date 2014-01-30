Gallery: Bishop guest hosts annual NICA awards ceremony

Image 1 of 17 NICA Awards group ride photo, China Camp, near San Rafael, California (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 2 of 17 Justin Griffin, Utah, Trek All-Star-Student-Athlete (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 3 of 17 Special guest Jeremiah Bishop presents the Sho-Air Extraordinary Courage award to Garrison Hayes of Highlands Ranch, Colorado (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 4 of 17 Rear (from left): Dr. Anais Spitzer (USADA), Austin McInerny (NICA), Coco Ramirez, Garrison Hayes, Haley Batten, Sherry Thurgood, Megan Bradley, Elmo De Ville, Matt Gunnell, Rick Spittler. Front: John Dawson (SRAM), Justin Griffin, Sean Bird, Brad Didier, Yuri Kostick, Jeremiah Bishop (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 5 of 17 Haley Batten, Utah, Trek All-Star-Student-Athlete (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 6 of 17 Sean Bird, SoCal, Specialized Student Athlete Leadership (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 7 of 17 The Honorable Yuri Kostick, Colorado, QBP Community Impact Award. (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 8 of 17 Matt Gunnell, SoCal, Easton Foundations League Founder. (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 9 of 17 Coco Ramirez, NorCal, Primal Wear Race Production Partner. (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 10 of 17 Megan Bradley, SoCal, Specialized Student-Athlete Leader. (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 11 of 17 Garrison Hayes, Utah. Sho-Air Extraordinary Courage. (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 12 of 17 Brad Didier, Texas. SRAM Coach of the Year. (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 13 of 17 Elmo De Ville, Texas. Sho-Air Extraordinary Courage (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 14 of 17 Sam Trop, Utah. Camelbak Distinguished Alunmus. (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 15 of 17 Michael Angelovich, Texas (front row, far right). Clif Bar (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 16 of 17 SRAM's John Dawson (right) and NICA president Rick Spittler. (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com) Image 17 of 17 Sherry Thurgood, Utah. Clif Bar (Image credit: TheCaliforniaStory.com)

Outstanding participants in high school cycling leagues across the US were honored at the 2013 National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Awards, held at Berkeley Marina, California on Saturday, January 25.

NICA presented awards in 10 categories to 14 individuals and organizations considered to be the most outstanding student-athletes, dedicated coaches, and the most supportive volunteers and sponsors to have helped advance the high school mountain biking movement over the past year.

Austin McInerny, Executive Director of NICA, said, "Our award recipients are the tip of the iceberg. The greatness of the those around the USA working to make high school cycling a mainstream activity is matched only by the passion and enthusiasm I see every time I visit our member leagues. Every day, each one of us works to create and develop the high school cycling movement, and I know that for others - as for me - the greatest reward comes from the positive effects of our work on the people and the communities in which we all live."

The following awards were presented:

Volunteer Service Award

- Sherry Thurgood, Utah High School Cycling League

- Michael Angelovich, Texas High School Mountain Bike League

The Volunteer Service Award honors an exceptional volunteer whose dedication of time, expertise and enthusiasm goes above and beyond to make a difference in the organization.

Distinguished Alumni Award

- Sam Trop, Jordan High School, Utah High School Cycling League

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes a student-athlete who carries on the spirit of high school cycling beyond their high school years.

Production Partner Award

- Robert "Coco" Ramirez, NorCal High School Cycling League

The Race Production Partner Award acknowledges an individual whose outstanding partnership role in race productions is key to the success of a leagues race event production.

Community Impact Award

- The Honorable Yuri Kostick, Mayor of Eagle, Colorado

The Community Impact Award honors an individual whose dedication to high school mountain biking has resulted in positive impacts on youth, the community and the organization. This individual is an outstanding representative of the organization internally and externally.

Student-Athlete Leadership Award

- Megan Bradley, Rim of the World High School, SoCal High School Cycling League

- Sean Bird, St. Francis High School, SoCal High School Cycling League

The Student Athlete Leadership Award honors student-athletes who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, sportsmanship, academic performance and volunteerism in their team, school and community.

League Founder Award

- Matt Gunnell, Director, SoCal High School Cycling League

The League Founders Award recognizes an individual's commitment, enthusiasm and perseverance and outstanding contributions in establishing and running a NICA High School Cycling League.

Coach of The Year Award

- Brad Didier, Huntsville High School, Texas High School Mountain Bike League

The Coach of the Year Award acknowledges a head coach whose qualities as a leader and motivator embodies NICA's mission to provide student-athletes with the coaching and camaraderie to help them achieve both competitive and non-competitive goals in a safe and enjoyable manner.

Student-Athlete All Star Award

- Haley Batten, Park City High School Mountain Bike Club, Utah High School Cycling League

- Justin Griffin, Olympus/Cottonwood/Hillcrest Composite, Utah High School Cycling League

The All-Star Student Athlete Award recognizes student-athletes for their outstanding competitive achievements and potential for future success in competitive cycling.

Legacy Award

- SRAM

The NICA Legacy Award honors an individual or organization for their tremendous philanthropic support of NICA and NICA Leagues.

Extraordinary Courage Award

- Elmo De Ville, Huntsville High School, Texas High School Mountain Bike League

- Garrison Hayes, Highlands Ranch Composite, Colorado High School Cycling League

The Extraordinary Courage Award recognizes student-athletes who have persevered through challenging circumstances and overcome adversity to develop and excel as a model student-athlete.