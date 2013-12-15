Bishop to host NICA awards banquet and benefit ride

Image 1 of 3 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) riding in second position on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 2012 NICA Awards Benefit Ride (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA)) Image 3 of 3 Jeremiah Bishop (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno)

Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) will host the fourth annual National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Awards banquet and benefit ride in January of 2014.

"I am excited to share my story," said Bishop. "As a boy surrounded with bad influences, mountain biking gave me wings. I learned to work hard and realize the dream of becoming a pro mountain bike racer, but more importantly, it made me a better person. Because of all the support I received as a kid, it is an honor and a privilege to share NICA's mission to empower our next generation to do great things on and off the course!"

This year, NICA will be honoring 14 individuals in 10 different award categories.

Festivities will kick off with a benefit ride on on January 25, 2014 at 9:00 am. Meet at the China Camp State Park Miwok trailhead located East of the Kiosk and Camp Ground Entrance where a light breakfast will be served. The no drop ride includes guided beginner-advanced route options led by local NICA coaches featuring flowing singletrack with some climbing and epic Bay Area views. Trailside lunch will follow the ride at 12:00 pm. Demo bikes are available for out-of-town guests and can be reserved in advance.

The NICA Awards Banquet will get underway at 5:00 pm at Chabot Space and Science Center in the Oakland Hills overlooking the San Francisco Bay. Enjoy food and beverages while touring the museum, observatory, outside decks, and the massive telescope. The evening will culiminate with both a multi-media awards presentation in Chabot's state-of-the-art theatre and an inspiring presentation by Bishop chronicling his career. Bishop is known for his accomplishments in cross country, marathon and stage race mountain bike racing

For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nica-awards-dinner-2013-tickets-9777582011.