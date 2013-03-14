Gallery: BH-SR Suntour-KMC kicks off season with team camp

The BH-SR Suntour-KMC mountain bike team kicked off its season with a team camp on the French Riveria earlier this month. Cross country and Olympic world champion Julie Bresset was in attendance along with her teammates including Maxime Marotte and Stephane Tempier.
The team worked on pre-season training goals and set up and tested its new equipment, including riding mountain bikes with 26", 29" and 650B wheels as each rider tried to find the best bike for his or her style of riding and racing.
Some of the team's riders began racing regional races last weekend while others will get started this weekend. The first UCI MTB World Cup is not until mid-April in Albstadt, Germany.
Check out the photo gallery.
