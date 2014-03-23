Gallery: At the start of Milan-San Remo
Peloton ready to tackle La Primavera
The peloton gathered under rainy skies for the start of the 2014 Milan-San Remo on Sunday morning. The 9°C and rain may not have been optimal conditions for the 299km race, but they were significantly better than last year's freezing cold and heavy snow.
There were lots of smiles on the faces of the bundled-up riders as they prepared to take off from the Arco della Pace in Milan for the first major Classic of the season.
Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) proudly wore the number one dossard and dreamed of repeating his upset victory from 2013. Top stars and favourites including Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) were also amonst those signing in.
