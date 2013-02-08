Gallery: Astana's final training camp

Image 1 of 28 A rider drops back to the team car to talk to Gorazd Strangelj (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Specialized again provide the Astana team with bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 The Astana team training in Spain this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 A team mechanic builds one the Astana bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Assan Bazayev (centre) is all smiles on the training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 The 2013 Astana team training in Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Borut Božič (Team Astana) all smiles before heading out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Assan Bazayev (Team Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Giuseppe Martinelli looks over the day's schedule (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Gorazd Strangelj and Giuseppe Martinelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 The team stock up on food before the training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Fredrik Kessiakoff (left) had strong 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (right) will ride the Giro in support of Nibali this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Janez Brajkovic (front row, right) leads the team on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 A mechanic gets to work on some last minute changes to a team bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Astana will ride on Specialized in 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 A few minor touches to the Astana jersey for 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 The riders gather outside the hotel before another long day in the saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Alicante offers perfect training conditions for a number of teams (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 The training route sees the riders head into the hills and away from the coast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Perfect conditions for early season training in Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 The Astana team ride in the foothills around Alicante (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 The Astana team ride in the foothills around Alicante (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Climbing was on the menu at the Astana training camp at the end of January (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 The Astana team ride in the foothills around Alicante (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Each rider was given a bike fit by the team, with final checks made before training began (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Astana team have already begun competing on a number of fronts with squads having raced at The Tour Down Under, Tour Down Under and with a team currently at the Tour of Qatar. However that didn't stop them from one last stint of training on the roads around Alicante, in Spain -a haunt for number of major teams during the off-season.

Janez Brajkovic and Fredrik Kessiakoff were both in attendance, and both will be looking for similar form to last year.

Brajkovic finished in the top ten at the Tour last year but has already stated that he will help Vincenzo Nibali win the Giro d'Italia before looking to race for himself at the Vuelta.