Gallery: Nibali sports his new Astana colours

Image 1 of 15 Alessandro Vanotti (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali in his new Astana colours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali will ride Specialized in 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali in Sardinia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali will lead Astana at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali makes the switch from Liquigas to Astana in 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali ready for the new season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Astana manager Giuseppe Martinelli. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 World under 23 champion Alexey Lutsenko (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 American Evan Huffman is among Astana's new arrivals in 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Andrea Guardini will look to continue his progress at Astana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 Jakob Fuglsang was glad to leave RadioShack and move to Astana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Valerio Agnoli is one of Vincenzo Nibali's closest domestiques. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Paolo Tiralongo will be a key support rider for his fellow Sicilian Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana were among the most active teams on the transfer market ahead of the 2013 season, snapping up Vincenzo Nibali, Jakob Fuglsang and Andrea Guardini as part of its rejuvenation of the squad following the retirement of Alexandre Vinokourov.

The 2013 roster was already presented in Astana before Christmas, but with Nibali et al still under contract with their former teams until December 31, the newcomers were unable to be pictured wearing their new colours.

With the turning of the year, the 2013 campaign can begin in earnest and Astana have duly released images of their new signings, taken during the team’s December training camp in Sardinia.