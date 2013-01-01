Gallery: Nibali sports his new Astana colours

Astana were among the most active teams on the transfer market ahead of the 2013 season, snapping up Vincenzo Nibali, Jakob Fuglsang and Andrea Guardini as part of its rejuvenation of the squad following the retirement of Alexandre Vinokourov.
The 2013 roster was already presented in Astana before Christmas, but with Nibali et al still under contract with their former teams until December 31, the newcomers were unable to be pictured wearing their new colours.
With the turning of the year, the 2013 campaign can begin in earnest and Astana have duly released images of their new signings, taken during the team’s December training camp in Sardinia.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy