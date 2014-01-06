Gallery: Astana 2014 roster in pictures

The major change in the kit from last year is the addition of Air Astana on the front of the jersey as a new sponsor. The photos were taken during the recent Astana team camp.
Vincenzo Nibali, who has stated that winning the Tour de France is his primary goal this season, was pictured in the team kit. Also featuring in the gallery are several riders who will be instrumental in Nibali's campaign to win the French grand tour. Nibali has previously won the Giro and Vuelta de España.
The 2011 Giro d'Italia winner Scarponi joined the team after several seasons at Lampre on a one-year deal and the Italian is hoping to add another grand tour win to his name as he leads the team at the Giro.
Having had four national road champions in 2013, Astana has just one this year with Alexsandr Dyachenko to wear the national colours of Kazakhstan in the first half of the year. Tanel Kangert is the other national champion on the books in 2014 having won the Estonian national time trial last year.