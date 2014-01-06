Gallery: Astana 2014 roster in pictures

Image 1 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 Mikel Landa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 41 Tanel Kangert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 Enrico Gasparotti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 Maxim Iglinskiy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 41 Valentin Iglinskiy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 41 Andriy Grivko (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 41 Alexey Lutsenko (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 41 Alessandro Vanotti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 41 Janez Brajovic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 41 Alexy Lutsenko (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 41 Alessandro Vanotti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 41 Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 41 Valentin Iglinskiy returns to the team after a year away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 41 Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 41 Lieuwe Westra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 41 Valerio Agnoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 41 Jacopo Guarnieri (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 41 Borut Bozic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 41 Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 41 Maxim Iglinskiy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 41 Enrico Gasparotto in the 2014 kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 41 Mikel Landa in the 2014 Astana jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 41 Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 41 Borut Bozic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 41 Dimitriy Murayev (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 41 Paolo Tiralongo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 41 Paolo Tiralongo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 41 Andrey Zeits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 41 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 41 Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 41 Westra in the 2014 Astana kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 41 Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 41 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 41 Michele Scarponi in his new Astana kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 41 Vinco Nibali stares down the camera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 41 Tanel Kangert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 41 Janez Brajkovic goes for a solo spin (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana have released images of the 2014 team in a largely unchanged kit including photos of new signings Michele Scarponi and Lieuwe Westra on and off the bike.

The major change in the kit from last year is the addition of Air Astana on the front of the jersey as a new sponsor. The photos were taken during the recent Astana team camp.

Vincenzo Nibali, who has stated that winning the Tour de France is his primary goal this season, was pictured in the team kit. Also featuring in the gallery are several riders who will be instrumental in Nibali's campaign to win the French grand tour. Nibali has previously won the Giro and Vuelta de España.

The 2011 Giro d'Italia winner Scarponi joined the team after several seasons at Lampre on a one-year deal and the Italian is hoping to add another grand tour win to his name as he leads the team at the Giro.

Having had four national road champions in 2013, Astana has just one this year with Alexsandr Dyachenko to wear the national colours of Kazakhstan in the first half of the year. Tanel Kangert is the other national champion on the books in 2014 having won the Estonian national time trial last year.

