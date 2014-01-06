Trending

Gallery: Astana 2014 roster in pictures

Kazakhstan team show off new signings

Image 1 of 41

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 41

Mikel Landa

Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 41

Tanel Kangert

Tanel Kangert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 41

Francesco Gavazzi

Francesco Gavazzi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 41

Enrico Gasparotti

Enrico Gasparotti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

Maxim Iglinskiy

Maxim Iglinskiy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 41

Valentin Iglinskiy

Valentin Iglinskiy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 41

Francesco Gavazzi

Francesco Gavazzi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 41

Andriy Grivko

Andriy Grivko
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Alexey Lutsenko

Alexey Lutsenko
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 41

Alessandro Vanotti

Alessandro Vanotti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 41

Janez Brajovic

Janez Brajovic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 41

Alexy Lutsenko

Alexy Lutsenko
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 41

Alessandro Vanotti

Alessandro Vanotti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 41

Andrea Guardini

Andrea Guardini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 41

Valentin Iglinskiy returns to the team after a year away

Valentin Iglinskiy returns to the team after a year away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 41

Michele Scarponi

Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 41

Lieuwe Westra

Lieuwe Westra
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 41

Valerio Agnoli

Valerio Agnoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 41

Jacopo Guarnieri

Jacopo Guarnieri
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 41

Borut Bozic

Borut Bozic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 41

Andrea Guardini

Andrea Guardini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 41

Maxim Iglinskiy

Maxim Iglinskiy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 41

Enrico Gasparotto in the 2014 kit

Enrico Gasparotto in the 2014 kit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 41

Mikel Landa in the 2014 Astana jersey

Mikel Landa in the 2014 Astana jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 41

Fabio Aru

Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 41

Borut Bozic

Borut Bozic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 41

Dimitriy Murayev

Dimitriy Murayev
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 41

Paolo Tiralongo

Paolo Tiralongo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 41

Paolo Tiralongo

Paolo Tiralongo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 41

Andrey Zeits

Andrey Zeits
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 41

Fredrik Kessiakoff

Fredrik Kessiakoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 41

Andrea Guardini

Andrea Guardini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 41

Westra in the 2014 Astana kit

Westra in the 2014 Astana kit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 41

Fabio Aru

Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 41

Fredrik Kessiakoff

Fredrik Kessiakoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 41

Michele Scarponi in his new Astana kit

Michele Scarponi in his new Astana kit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 41

Vinco Nibali stares down the camera

Vinco Nibali stares down the camera
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 41

Jakob Fuglsang

Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 41

Tanel Kangert

Tanel Kangert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 41

Janez Brajkovic goes for a solo spin

Janez Brajkovic goes for a solo spin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana have released images of the 2014 team in a largely unchanged kit including photos of new signings Michele Scarponi and Lieuwe Westra on and off the bike.

Related Articles

Astana sign Westra and Pellizotti for 2014

Scarponi to Astana on one year contract

Astana unveils 2014 jersey

Gallery: Astana mechanics build 2014 team bikes

The major change in the kit from last year is the addition of Air Astana on the front of the jersey as a new sponsor. The photos were taken during the recent Astana team camp. 

Vincenzo Nibali, who has stated that winning the Tour de France is his primary goal this season, was pictured in the team kit. Also featuring in the gallery are several riders who will be instrumental in Nibali's campaign to win the French grand tour. Nibali has previously won the Giro and Vuelta de España.

The 2011 Giro d'Italia winner Scarponi joined the team after several seasons at Lampre on a one-year deal and the Italian is hoping to add another grand tour win to his name as he leads the team at the Giro.

Having had four national road champions in 2013, Astana has just one this year with Alexsandr Dyachenko to wear the national colours of Kazakhstan in the first half of the year. Tanel Kangert is the other national champion on the books in 2014 having won the Estonian national time trial last year.

Click here for the full gallery