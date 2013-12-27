Gallery: Astana mechanics build 2014 team bikes

Training camps in December serve a multitude of purposes but hard miles on the bike generally isn’t the most important one. After a long season on the road winter training camps tend to be about looking back and assessing the year, just as much plotting paths for success in the future.
One section of the team that work almost on the rivet are the mechanics. This period in time is a rare opportunity for them to strip down the 2013 bikes and start the arduous task of assembling new machines for the coming season.
For Astana, at least, it meant that some form of continuity could be extended with Specialized remaining as the provider of their bikes for another season. Still, there was plenty to be done, with new bikes for every rider and brand new set ups for new signings such as Michele Scarponi from Lampre.
