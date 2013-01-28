Gallery: Action from the Berlin Six Day

Four days of racing have been completed in the Berlin Six Day with Madison world champion Kenny de Ketele and partner Luke Roberts holding the lead for the second straight evening. The Belgian/Australian duo have amassed 150 points and are the only team on the lead lap.
Three teams trail at one lap, with Franco Marvulli and Andreas Müller (the leaders after night two) in second with 140 points, Mike Kluge and Peter Schep in third at 128 points followed by Robert Bartko and Theo Reinhardt in fourth at 123 points.
Five-time German Madison champions Robert Bengsch and Marcel Kalz led on the opening night but now hold fifth at two laps and 174 points. Sixteen teams in all are contesting the 102nd edition of the Berlin Six Day.
Germany's Maximilian Levy, a multi-time world champion in the team sprint and keirin plus Olympic silver medalist in the keirin at the London Games, leads the six-man sprint competition with 46 points, closely trailed by Robert Förstemann at 45 points.
Mario Birrer stands atop the steher competition, one point ahead of both Robert Retschke and Florian Fernow. American Zachary Kovalcik holds seventh in the standings.
Click on the gallery to take in the action from Berlin.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy