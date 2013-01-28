Gallery: Action from the Berlin Six Day

Image 1 of 31 Marcel Barth gets the crowd going. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 2 of 31 American Zachary Kovalcik is competing in the steher event in Berlin. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 3 of 31 Maximilian Levy leads the Wolfram sprinter competition in Berlin. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 4 of 31 Andreas Müller makes an exchange with partner Franco Marvulli. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 5 of 31 Andreas Müller on the attack, closely marked by Peter Schep and Robert Bartko. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 6 of 31 Nick Stöpler drives the chase. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 7 of 31 Wim Stroetinga slings partner Nick Stöpler into the fray. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 8 of 31 René Enders and Tobias Wächter in the sprint competition. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 9 of 31 René Enders getting the crowd going. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 10 of 31 Theo Reinhardt and Robert Bartko share a joke. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 11 of 31 Robert Förstemann gives it full gas in the sprint competition. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 12 of 31 Robert Förstemann gets warmed up for his sprint round. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 13 of 31 Roger Kluge and Peter Schep make an exchange. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 14 of 31 Roger Kluge leads Luke Roberts. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 15 of 31 Peter Schep takes over from partner Roger Kluge. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 16 of 31 Maximilian Levy leads the sprinter competition. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 17 of 31 Marcel Katz slings Robert Bengsch into the action. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 18 of 31 Marcel Katz in action during a Madison. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 19 of 31 Fan favourite Robert Bartko leads the chase. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 20 of 31 Maximilian Levy and Robert Förstemann go head-to-head in the sprint competition. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 21 of 31 It's great to see Nick Stöpler back in action after a bad crash last year in Rotterdam. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 22 of 31 Kenny de Ketele and Luke Roberts make an exchange. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 23 of 31 Kenny de Ketele and Luke Roberts make an exchange during a Madison. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 24 of 31 Roger Kluge and Peter Schep prevailed in a Madison round. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 25 of 31 Roger Kluge hits the front. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 26 of 31 Roger Kluge in full flight on the boards. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 27 of 31 Luke Robert slings in partner Kenny de Ketele. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 28 of 31 Madison world champion Kenny de Ketele knows he's #1. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 29 of 31 Marcel Barth acknowledges the crowd in Berlin. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 30 of 31 Marcel Katz in action during a Madison. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 31 of 31 Stefan Nimke and Erik Balzer sprint it out. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)

Four days of racing have been completed in the Berlin Six Day with Madison world champion Kenny de Ketele and partner Luke Roberts holding the lead for the second straight evening. The Belgian/Australian duo have amassed 150 points and are the only team on the lead lap.

Three teams trail at one lap, with Franco Marvulli and Andreas Müller (the leaders after night two) in second with 140 points, Mike Kluge and Peter Schep in third at 128 points followed by Robert Bartko and Theo Reinhardt in fourth at 123 points.

Five-time German Madison champions Robert Bengsch and Marcel Kalz led on the opening night but now hold fifth at two laps and 174 points. Sixteen teams in all are contesting the 102nd edition of the Berlin Six Day.

Germany's Maximilian Levy, a multi-time world champion in the team sprint and keirin plus Olympic silver medalist in the keirin at the London Games, leads the six-man sprint competition with 46 points, closely trailed by Robert Förstemann at 45 points.

Mario Birrer stands atop the steher competition, one point ahead of both Robert Retschke and Florian Fernow. American Zachary Kovalcik holds seventh in the standings.

Click on the gallery to take in the action from Berlin.