Future of Hadleigh 2012 Olympic MTB course under consideration

Catharine Pendrel (Canada) celebrates her victory at the Hadleigh Farm International (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Essex County Council has been holding a consultation to decide the future of the 2012 Olympic Games mountain bike course in Hadleigh Park. Residents from across the county are being urged to comment through September 30 on the track's post-Olympic future. So far, the Council has received significant input that people want to see the track open for public use.

"The residents of Hadleigh and the surrounding area still have time to get their views across and we are urging them to do so," Stephen Castle told echo-news.co.uk.

"We are committed to delivering a legacy for the Hadleigh Farm venue and this consultation gives us the opportunity to listen to what is important to them and what they would like to see."

The 570 Hadleigh residents who have provided comment so far have spoken in favor of public cycling, walking and bird watching as possible venue uses after the Olympic Games.

Residents also have the opportunity to give input on what they thought of the Olympic mountain bike test event that was held on July 31.

For more information on the consultations, visit www.essexlegacy.org.