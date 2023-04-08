Sepp Kuss replaces Wilco Kelderman in Jumbo-Visma's Giro d'Italia squad
US climber back with Primoz Roglic after Kelderman declared unfit
Sepp Kuss will change his plans for the season, being drafted into Jumbo-Visma's Giro d'Italia squad after the recent injuries sustained by Wilco Kelderman.
Kelderman had been set to ride as principal domestique for Giro leader Primož Roglič but crashed out of last month's Tirreno-Adriatico and has now been forced to miss the team's current altitude training camp in Tenerife.
That has caused Jumbo-Visma to pull him from the squad and seek a replacement, with US climber Kuss being drafted in to make the second Giro appearance of his career.
"Unfortunately, Wilco's crash in Tirreno-Adriatico has had the necessary consequences. He is currently not fit enough to take part in our altitude training," said Jumbo-Visma's head of performance, Mathieu Heijboer.
"This means that he will not be optimally prepared for the start of the Giro, so he will be replaced. A difficult decision, but the only right one. It's better to decide early than to find out too late that it won't work."
Kuss had been set to ride the Tour de France alongside Jonas Vingegaard, which could yet happen. However, the first major appointment of his season will now be to support his old ally Roglič in Italy.
Kuss was there in 2019 when Roglič placed third overall at the Giro, and has gone on to ride six Grand Tours with the Slovenian, including all three of his Vuelta a España victories.
"Sepp Kuss will take Wilco's place. Very few riders can ride with the best as a domestique. We put Sepp in that category," said Heijboer.
"He can be a decisive factor in the high mountains. With Sepp, Primoz has an absolute top domestique who can stand by him for a long time. He has already demonstrated this several times during the Tour and the Vuelta. They are a good duo. Although losing Wilco is undoubtedly a setback, we'll be as strong with Sepp."
Kelderman now looks set to switch to a Tour de France programme, with an altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada in May and the Tour de Suisse in June. Kuss, meanwhile, has often ridden the Vuelta after the Tour so has experience doubling up on Grand Tours.
The other members of the Giro squad are: Tobias Foss, Robert Gesink, Jan Tratnik, Koen Bouwman, Edoardo Affini, and Michel Hessman. Also joining those riders in Tenerife is young British neo-pro Thomas Gloag, who's gaining experience but also appears to be on the Giro longlist as a reserve rider for a possible Grand Tour debut in his first pro season.
Roglič will be the clear leader in Italy, having started the season in storming fashion with wins at Tirreno and Volta a Catalunya, despite his injury troubles last season.
"Primož has once again astounded us, as he often does," said Heijboer. "In December, we believed that he needed time to return to his peak performance. Now we are confident that he will reach that level in the Giro. Any doubts we had vanished in March."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
By Josh Croxton