Fuglsang may not race again in RadioShack colours

Image 1 of 2 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Jakob Fuglsang finished yesterday's final stage at the Tour de Wallonie in 35th place in the general classification and the Danish rider revealed afterwards that the Belgian race was probably his last in the colours of RadioShack-Nissan.

Fuglsang was left out of RadioShack's squad for the 2012 Tour de France last month and following the snub he immediately stated his intention to leave the team at the end of the season. RadioShack responded to his outburst by ruling him out of any remaining WorldTour events for the rest of the year and as a result Fuglsang now doubts that he will race again for the team.

"I have no more races in my programme," Fuglsang told Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten. "I asked the team if I could ride the Tour of Colorado and some other races in the build up to the World Championships but they haven't responded.

"At least I can ride the Tour of Denmark with the national team. The coach Lars Bonde emailed me and told me I could have a spot if I was unable to compete for RadioShack."

Fuglsang's fall out with RadioShack has been one of the ingredients of what has largely been a disastrous season for the Luxembourg team. His overall wins at the Tour of Austra and the Tour of Luxembourg have provided some of high points on the road, but these have been offset by Johan Bruyneel's charges from USADA, Frank Schleck's irregular urine samples at Tour de France earlier this month and rumours of financial irregularities. Fuglsang has already opened preliminary negotiations with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank over a contract with them for next season. He rode for Team Saxo Bank from 2009-2010.