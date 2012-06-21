Fuglsang looking to leave RadioShack-Nissan over Tour de France snub

Image 1 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang may be on the verge of leaving RadioShack-Nissan when his contract expires this year. The Dane is not happy with the team's decision not to nominate him for the Tour de France.

“I am disappointed not to be taken and it doesn't give the team any plus points on my account,” he told the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, according to the Ritzau news agency.

“It doesn't make RadioShack my first choice for next season,” he said, as “being on the Tour team and riding as captain [...] is still my goal.”

He does not know where he might go. “I have to consider and find out where I can get the position of captain, which I must have to achieve the results that I dream about. It is difficult, because all teams have one or maybe two captains, but there are teams where it could be easier.”

Fuglsang was to have been the team's captain at the Giro d'Italia this year but had to withdraw at the last minute due to a knee injury.