Fuglsang fractures collarbone in criterium crash

Bad fortune appears to be following Jakob Fuglsang this summer after the Dane fractured his collarbone in a crash at a criterium in Herning, Denmark on Friday. Fuglsang's Astana team confirmed that following a hospital visit, he had been diagnosed with a fracture in his left collarbone and would require surgery on Sunday morning.

Fuglsang will be transferred to Herentels in Belgium to have the surgery on his collarbone, which will be performed by Dr Toon Claes. It will not be known how long Fuglsang will have to sit out of racing until he has had the surgery.

The collarbone fracture is yet another injury setback for Fuglsang, who was racing for the first time since he was forced to abandon the Tour de France during the second week of the race. Fuglsang was involved in a crash with teammate Dario Cataldo on stage 11 of the Tour de France. The Italian immediately left the race, but Fuglsang continued.

Fuglsang was initially cleared of any broken bones, but another inspection of his injuries revealed small fractures in his scaphoid and the head of the radius, near the elbow. He tried to push on but eventually climbed off two days after the crash on stage 13.

The injury puts in doubt his participation in the World Championships, which are due to take place in Bergen at the end of September.