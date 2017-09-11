Froome up to second on WorldTour rankings after Vuelta a Espana victory

Image 1 of 5 Team Sky and Chris Froome on the 2017 Vuelta podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet line up in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tom Dumoulin on the start line in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome on the 2017 Vuelta podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 5 Matteo Trentin wins the final stage of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome has skyrocketed up the WorldTour rankings following his Vuelta a Espana win to slot into second place overall. The Briton has now accumulated 3452 points with his win also helping Sky move into top place on the rankings.

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) remains the top rider on 3582 points with three races to come. Van Avermaet is likely to finish the season as the top-ranked rider with over 1000 points back to Tom Dumoulin (2545) and Peter Sagan (2544).

Il Lombardia (October 7), the Presidential Tour of Turkey (October 10-15) and Tour of Guangxi (October 19-24) are the final three events on the calendar. The winner of Il Lombardia the fifth and final monument, will be awarded 500 points while there are 300 points for Turkey and Guangxi.

In 2017, Van Avermaet has won or finished on the podium of a WorldTour race seven times and has lead the rankings since E3 Harelbeke. Froome briefly lead the rankings during the hours between the finish of the Vuelta and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

Froome has only won two races this year but been the most efficient of the 419 riders to have scored WorldTour points. The 32-year-old claimed 1000 points for winning the Tour and 850 points for the Vuelta. He also picked up points at both races for his stage wins, placings and day's spent the leader's jersey.

Froome's haul of points have also seen Sky jump to top place in the team rankings with 12199 points. QuickStep-Floors had been the top squad since Dwars door Vlaanderen in the spring but slip to second on 11803 points. BMC Racing Team are third with 10429 points. The closest team to the leading trio is Sunweb on 7881 points.

At the other end of the rankings, Team Dimension Data are bottom on 2490 points, with FDJ second last on 3351 points.

WorldTour rankings - September 11

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3582 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3452 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2545 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe 2544 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2171 6 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 2105 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2049 8 Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 2040 9 Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo 1987 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1882 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1873 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin 1806 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1711 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain–Merida 1696 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin 1686 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1464 17 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale–Drapac 1340 18 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida 1276 19 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1266 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 1229 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1197 22 Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 1181 23 Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky 1150 24 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 1128 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek–Segafredo 1120