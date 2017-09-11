Froome up to second on WorldTour rankings after Vuelta a Espana victory
Greg Van Avermaet remains top, Sky jump into first on team standings
Chris Froome has skyrocketed up the WorldTour rankings following his Vuelta a Espana win to slot into second place overall. The Briton has now accumulated 3452 points with his win also helping Sky move into top place on the rankings.
Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) remains the top rider on 3582 points with three races to come. Van Avermaet is likely to finish the season as the top-ranked rider with over 1000 points back to Tom Dumoulin (2545) and Peter Sagan (2544).
Il Lombardia (October 7), the Presidential Tour of Turkey (October 10-15) and Tour of Guangxi (October 19-24) are the final three events on the calendar. The winner of Il Lombardia the fifth and final monument, will be awarded 500 points while there are 300 points for Turkey and Guangxi.
In 2017, Van Avermaet has won or finished on the podium of a WorldTour race seven times and has lead the rankings since E3 Harelbeke. Froome briefly lead the rankings during the hours between the finish of the Vuelta and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.
Froome has only won two races this year but been the most efficient of the 419 riders to have scored WorldTour points. The 32-year-old claimed 1000 points for winning the Tour and 850 points for the Vuelta. He also picked up points at both races for his stage wins, placings and day's spent the leader's jersey.
Froome's haul of points have also seen Sky jump to top place in the team rankings with 12199 points. QuickStep-Floors had been the top squad since Dwars door Vlaanderen in the spring but slip to second on 11803 points. BMC Racing Team are third with 10429 points. The closest team to the leading trio is Sunweb on 7881 points.
At the other end of the rankings, Team Dimension Data are bottom on 2490 points, with FDJ second last on 3351 points.
WorldTour rankings - September 11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3582
|pts
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3452
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2545
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe
|2544
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2171
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2105
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2049
|8
|Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|2040
|9
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo
|1987
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1882
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1873
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|1806
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1711
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain–Merida
|1696
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|1686
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1464
|17
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale–Drapac
|1340
|18
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida
|1276
|19
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1266
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|1229
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1197
|22
|Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|1181
|23
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky
|1150
|24
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|1128
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek–Segafredo
|1120
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Team Sky
|12199
|pts
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|11803
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|10429
|4
|Team Sunweb
|7881
|5
|Trek–Segafredo
|7415
|6
|Movistar Team
|7249
|7
|Orica–Scott
|7080
|8
|Bora–Hansgrohe
|6241
|9
|Cannondale–Drapac
|5961
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5806
|11
|Team Katusha–Alpecin
|5556
|12
|Lotto–Soudal
|5045
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|4833
|14
|LottoNL–Jumbo
|4727
|15
|Bahrain–Merida
|4712
|16
|Astana
|4383
|17
|FDJ
|3351
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|2490
