Froome up to second on WorldTour rankings after Vuelta a Espana victory

Chris Froome has skyrocketed up the WorldTour rankings following his Vuelta a Espana win to slot into second place overall. The Briton has now accumulated 3452 points with his win also helping Sky move into top place on the rankings.

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) remains the top rider on 3582 points with three races to come. Van Avermaet is likely to finish the season as the top-ranked rider with over 1000 points back to Tom Dumoulin (2545) and Peter Sagan (2544).

Il Lombardia (October 7), the Presidential Tour of Turkey (October 10-15) and Tour of Guangxi (October 19-24) are the final three events on the calendar. The winner of Il Lombardia the fifth and final monument, will be awarded 500 points while there are 300 points for Turkey and Guangxi.

In 2017, Van Avermaet has won or finished on the podium of a WorldTour race seven times and has lead the rankings since E3 Harelbeke. Froome briefly lead the rankings during the hours between the finish of the Vuelta and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

Froome has only won two races this year but been the most efficient of the 419 riders to have scored WorldTour points. The 32-year-old claimed 1000 points for winning the Tour and 850 points for the Vuelta. He also picked up points at both races for his stage wins, placings and day's spent the leader's jersey.

Froome's haul of points have also seen Sky jump to top place in the team rankings with 12199 points. QuickStep-Floors had been the top squad since Dwars door Vlaanderen in the spring but slip to second on 11803 points. BMC Racing Team are third with 10429 points. The closest team to the leading trio is Sunweb on 7881 points.

At the other end of the rankings, Team Dimension Data are bottom on 2490 points, with FDJ second last on 3351 points. 

WorldTour rankings - September 11

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3582pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky3452
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2545
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe2544
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2171
6Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team2105
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2049
8Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors2040
9Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo1987
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1882
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1873
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin1806
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1711
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain–Merida1696
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin1686
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1464
17Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale–Drapac1340
18Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida1276
19Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1266
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo1229
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1197
22Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo1181
23Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky1150
24Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ1128
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek–Segafredo1120

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Team Sky12199pts
2Quick-Step Floors11803
3BMC Racing Team10429
4Team Sunweb7881
5Trek–Segafredo7415
6Movistar Team7249
7Orica–Scott7080
8Bora–Hansgrohe6241
9Cannondale–Drapac5961
10AG2R La Mondiale5806
11Team Katusha–Alpecin5556
12Lotto–Soudal5045
13UAE Team Emirates4833
14LottoNL–Jumbo4727
15Bahrain–Merida4712
16Astana4383
17FDJ3351
18Team Dimension Data2490