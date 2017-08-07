Little change to WorldTour rankings after Tour de Pologne

Image 1 of 5 Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The Quick-Step Floors team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Quick-Step Floors ahead of the Hammer Chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) was focused pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium after winning the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors continued to lead the individual and team WorldTour rankings following the conclusion of the Tour de Pologne.

Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors have led the respective rankings since the spring with little challenge from their rivals.

Olympic champion Van Avermaet continues to enjoy a healthy lead with 2728 points, well ahead of second placed Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) on 2171. Alejandro Valverde, Tom Dumoulin, and Dan Martin are the only other riders to have scored more than 2000 points. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits seventh in the rankings with 1824 points.

Overall winner Tour de Pologne Dylan Teuns (BMC) shot up to 38th overall and has now accumulated 753 points

In total, 397 riders have scored WorldTour points in the 2017 season.

In the team rankings, QuickStep-Floors' tally of 10250 points is almost 1000 points more than Sky' 9137. Quick-Step Floors' points have come from 24 riders while Sky has 26 riders with WorldTour points. The spread at BMC is 28 riders, helping the American team to third with 9019 points. Orica-Scott is a distant fourth on 6565 points with Dimension Data stuck in 18th place on 2049 points. FDJ on 2907 points are also lagging towards to the bottom of the team.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the BinckBank Tour, starting Monday, August 7, followed by the Vuelta a Espana (19 August-10 September). The winner of the Vuelta will be awarded 850 points.

WorldTour Rankings

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2728 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2171 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2105 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2071 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 2040 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1882 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1824 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1765 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1711 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1696 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1463 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1419 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1396 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 1310 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1276 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1266 17 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1206 18 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1181 19 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 1150 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1100 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1092 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1050 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1035 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 992 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 990 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 980 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 964 28 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 961 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 957