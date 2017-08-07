Trending

Little change to WorldTour rankings after Tour de Pologne

Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors continue to hold commanding leads

Image 1 of 5

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

The Quick-Step Floors team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Quick-Step Floors ahead of the Hammer Chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) was focused pre-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium after winning the Clasica San Sebastian

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors continued to lead the individual and team WorldTour rankings following the conclusion of the Tour de Pologne.

Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors have led the respective rankings since the spring with little challenge from their rivals.

Olympic champion Van Avermaet continues to enjoy a healthy lead with 2728 points, well ahead of second placed Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) on 2171. Alejandro Valverde, Tom Dumoulin, and Dan Martin are the only other riders to have scored more than 2000 points. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits seventh in the rankings with 1824 points.

Overall winner Tour de Pologne Dylan Teuns (BMC) shot up to 38th overall and has now accumulated 753 points

In total, 397 riders have scored WorldTour points in the 2017 season.

In the team rankings, QuickStep-Floors' tally of 10250 points is almost 1000 points more than Sky' 9137. Quick-Step Floors' points have come from 24 riders while Sky has 26 riders with WorldTour points. The spread at BMC is 28 riders, helping the American team to third with 9019 points. Orica-Scott is a distant fourth on 6565 points with Dimension Data stuck in 18th place on 2049 points. FDJ on 2907 points are also lagging towards to the bottom of the team.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the BinckBank Tour, starting Monday, August 7, followed by the Vuelta a Espana (19 August-10 September). The winner of the Vuelta will be awarded 850 points. 

WorldTour Rankings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2728pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2171
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2105
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2071
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors2040
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1882
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1824
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1765
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1711
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1696
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1463
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1419
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1396
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac1310
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1276
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1266
17Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1206
18Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1181
19Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky1150
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1100
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1092
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1050
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1035
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo992
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo990
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team980
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb964
28Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors961
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe957

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors10250pts
2Team Sky9137
3BMC Racing Team9019
4Orica-Scott6565
5Movistar Team6318
6Team Sunweb6047
7Trek-Segafredo5733
8Bora-Hansgrohe4969
9AG2R La Mondiale4591
10Cannondale-Drapac4417
11Katusha-Alpecin4240
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo3901
13UAE Team Emirates3547
14Astana Pro Team3335
15Lotto Soudal3231
16Bahrain-Merida3206
17FDJ2907
18Dimension Data2049

 