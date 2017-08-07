Little change to WorldTour rankings after Tour de Pologne
Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors continue to hold commanding leads
Greg Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors continued to lead the individual and team WorldTour rankings following the conclusion of the Tour de Pologne.
Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors have led the respective rankings since the spring with little challenge from their rivals.
Olympic champion Van Avermaet continues to enjoy a healthy lead with 2728 points, well ahead of second placed Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) on 2171. Alejandro Valverde, Tom Dumoulin, and Dan Martin are the only other riders to have scored more than 2000 points. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits seventh in the rankings with 1824 points.
Overall winner Tour de Pologne Dylan Teuns (BMC) shot up to 38th overall and has now accumulated 753 points
In total, 397 riders have scored WorldTour points in the 2017 season.
In the team rankings, QuickStep-Floors' tally of 10250 points is almost 1000 points more than Sky' 9137. Quick-Step Floors' points have come from 24 riders while Sky has 26 riders with WorldTour points. The spread at BMC is 28 riders, helping the American team to third with 9019 points. Orica-Scott is a distant fourth on 6565 points with Dimension Data stuck in 18th place on 2049 points. FDJ on 2907 points are also lagging towards to the bottom of the team.
The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the BinckBank Tour, starting Monday, August 7, followed by the Vuelta a Espana (19 August-10 September). The winner of the Vuelta will be awarded 850 points.
WorldTour Rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2728
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2171
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2105
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2071
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|2040
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1882
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1824
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1765
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1711
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1696
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1463
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1419
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1396
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|1310
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1276
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1266
|17
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1206
|18
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1181
|19
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|1150
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1100
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1092
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1050
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1035
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|992
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|990
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|980
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|964
|28
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|961
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|957
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|10250
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|9137
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|9019
|4
|Orica-Scott
|6565
|5
|Movistar Team
|6318
|6
|Team Sunweb
|6047
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|5733
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4969
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4591
|10
|Cannondale-Drapac
|4417
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4240
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3901
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|3547
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|3335
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|3231
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|3206
|17
|FDJ
|2907
|18
|Dimension Data
|2049
