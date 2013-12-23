Froome signs contract extension with Team Sky
British squad retain core for 2014
Team Sky has announced that a number of riders, including Tour de France winner Chris Froome, have signed contract extensions with the team ahead of the 2014 season.
Bradley Wiggins has one year left on his deal and is yet to clarify his intentions on whether he will remian with the team beyond 2014. His name was a notable absence among those who were offered extensions on their contracts
Next season Sky will look to win a third straight Tour de France with Froome hoping to defend his title. He will be challenged by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank).
