Froome signs contract extension with Team Sky

Image 1 of 4 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the key mountain stage at Tirreno-Adriatico but lost the overall race to Nibali (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Chris Froome and Rui Costa took some Sumo lessons while in Japan. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Valls, Danny Pate (Sky), Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge0 and Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp) make the turn (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 4 Sergio Henao (Sky) in action during the stage 11 time trial at the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Sky has announced that a number of riders, including Tour de France winner Chris Froome, have signed contract extensions with the team ahead of the 2014 season.





Bradley Wiggins has one year left on his deal and is yet to clarify his intentions on whether he will remian with the team beyond 2014. His name was a notable absence among those who were offered extensions on their contracts





Next season Sky will look to win a third straight Tour de France with Froome hoping to defend his title. He will be challenged by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank).



