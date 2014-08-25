Froome is actually enjoying his racing, says Brailsford

Image 1 of 5 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome is all smiles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome gives a few fans some autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome looking focused in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky boss David Brailsford has masterminded the past three Dauphiné wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

For Chris Froome, the cool down after stage 3 of the Vuelta a España took on a novel form, as he completed the ALS ice bucket challenge outside the Team Sky bus with Pete Kennaugh and trainer Tim Kerrison, to the mirth of the fans who gathered for a glimpse of the former Tour de France winner.



