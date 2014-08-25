Froome is actually enjoying his racing, says Brailsford
Sky rider to the fore at Arcos de la Frontera
For Chris Froome, the cool down after stage 3 of the Vuelta a España took on a novel form, as he completed the ALS ice bucket challenge outside the Team Sky bus with Pete Kennaugh and trainer Tim Kerrison, to the mirth of the fans who gathered for a glimpse of the former Tour de France winner.
