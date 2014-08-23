Trending

Froome hoped for better in Vuelta a España team time trial

Sky man concedes 27 seconds to Quintana in Jerez opener

Chris Froome is all smiles

Chris Froome fell twice on stage 5 and left the race before the cobbles

Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates

Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome’s first reaction on crossing the line was one of satisfaction, but as the last squads completed the Vuelta a España’s team time trial opener in Jerez de la Frontera, his take on the evening took on a different complexion.

