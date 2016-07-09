Froome fined for lashing out at spectator in Tour de France

Chris Froome (Sky)

Related Articles Froome back in Tour de France yellow after daring downhill attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) punched the air in celebration as he crossed the line in Luchon, winning stage 8 of the Tour de France and taking over the race lead on the first foray into the high mountains of the Pyrenees, but it wasn't the first time in the stage he used his fists.

Before his audacious attack on the descent of the Col de Peyresourde Froome lashed out at a spectator who is running too close to the peloton on the ascent, and the incident was captured by the television cameras.

He was fined 200 Swiss Francs by the race officials for 'incorrect behaviour'.

Froome defended his actions in the post-stage press conference and sent out a plea to the spectators to stay clear of the moving peloton.

"Nothing against the Colombian fans, I think they’re fantastic and bring a great atmosphere to the race. But this guy in particular was running right next to my handlebars that had a flag that was flying behind him. It was just getting dangerous, so I pushed him away, I lashed out and pushed him away."

"It’s fantastic having so many fans out on the oute but please, please, I urge the fans: don’t try and run with the riders. It’s get really dangerous for the guys behind."

More on this story:

Video Highlights