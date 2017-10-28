Froome and Kittel arm wrestle - Video

Chris Froome in his yellow outfit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel and Chris Froome may often race in the same peloton, but the sprinter and the general classification rider never find themselves going head to head in a race.

With the relaxed atmosphere of the season closing Criteriums in the Far East, the pair has taken the opportunity to duke it out in an unexpected format, arm wrestling. In front of their fellow riders, they sought out to find who was the strongest.

It hardly seemed a fair match-up from the start. The 6 ft 2 (1.88m) Kittel weighs in at anywhere over 85 kilos while the one inch shorter Froome gives away around 15 kilos to the German.

Froome gave a good fight, and tried to get an early advantage on his opponent, even taunting him with a jovial "come on man." But it was clear Froome was feeling the strain and it was little surprise that Kittel came out on top in this particular duel.

Kittel and Froome will be on more familiar ground on Sunday when they race around the streets of Shanghai for the criterium.

Le duel le plus inattendu : @chrisfroome vs @marcelkittel / The most (un)-expected fight: @chrisfroome vs @marcelkittel #ShanghaiCriterium pic.twitter.com/S9HZC57AYz