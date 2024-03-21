From cyclocross to Spring Classics - Fem van Empel debuts at Gent-Wevelgem

Fem van Empel will make her long-awaited 2024 road season debut at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday as a main contender with Visma-Lease a Bike.

Van Empel has recovered from a hugely successful cyclocross campaign, during which she won a second consecutive world title, and is now turning her attention to the Spring Classics.

"My preparation has been perfect. I had a good training block, and I am excited to see where I am now. It will be my first time at Gent-Wevelgem, so I am a bit nervous, but most of all, I am looking forward to it," Van Empel said in a team press release on Thursday.

"I'm hoping I'll be in the right position at the right time. There are a lot of top riders at the start. I am curious to see where I am in my first race of the year, and I hope to be in the front until deep into the final."

Van Empel, 21, made her road racing debut with then Jumbo-Visma last April, and while she missed the majority of the Spring Classics, she did compete at Giro d'Italia, Tour de l'Avenir, Tour de Romandie and the European Championships.

This year, she has been working with the team's sports director, Jan Boven, during cyclocross and on the road, a collaboration that she said is going well.

"Jan and I have an excellent relationship. The cooperation in cyclocross is going really well. I look forward to working with Jan on the road and learning even more from his expertise," she said.

Van Empel joins a strong team at Gent-Wevelgem that also includes Linda Riedmann, Sophie von Berswordt-Wallrabe, Margaux Vigie, Lieke Nooijen, and Carlijn Achtereekte.

"Last year, Fem rode very strongly and showed that she has a lot of talent on the road, so I assume that she will also show herself in Gent-Wevelgem," Boven said.

"She will have a free role and maybe go on a discovery tour, but she will also be our leading lady. We are curious how she will do in her first Belgian cobbled classic in a strong field."

