Freak pre-race crash takes Craddock out of E3 Saxo Bank Classic
By Patrick Fletcher published
BikeExchange rider in hospital for X-rays after falling on TV cables
Lawson Craddock’s day at E3 Saxo Bank Classic was over before it began, with the US rider crashing during the pre-race podium ceremony in Harelbeke.
Craddock was seen on the ground nursing his wounds after appearing to fall after BikeExchange-Jayco team had been presented to the crowds at the start.
Craddock cut a smiling figure on the stage but that soon changed after he rolled back down the ramp behind the podium. He was pictured on the ground alongside ramped plastic coverings that house television cables. The Australian team indicated to Cyclingnews that he had been knocked off balance when he'd ridden over it.
After receiving attention from team staff, it was decided he would not start the race.
Craddock was then taken to hospital in Waregem, where he’s undergoing X-rays. He is not believed to be seriously injured but the team are running tests as a precaution.
Craddock had made a target of the cobbled Classics in his first season with BikeExchange-Jayco. In his absence, the Australian team continue with six riders, led by Luke Durbridge.
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
