E3 Saxo Bank Classic - Live coverage

Here's what Trek-Segafredo co-leader Jasper Stuyven said before the start today. "Just put three out of five starts by my name. The decisive moment could come at any moment in the intense hilly zone mid-race. That's the beauty of E3. "Mads Pedersen and I are on the same level. I hope we are in the final together. We haven't been able to do that yet. My health is in order and shouldn't give me a problem."

A look at the riders at today's start line. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

172 starters today – Mikkel Honoré is a DNS for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl with a respiratory infection while UAE Team Emirates are down Pascal Ackermann after his crash at the Classic Brugge-De Panne. Lawson Craddock is also out after his crash before the start.

A 3.2-kilometre neutral zone to kick things off today.

The peloton will roll out from the start shortly.

A big crowd at the start of the race today. Nice weather too – it's currently 17°C in Harelbeke. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

The team presentation has come to a close and the riders will be heading to the start line now.

Reigning champion Kasper Asgreen heads up QuickStep-AlphaVinyl today... "It's a really tough race and the course is pretty intense. It can be a tough day, I think. "I think it's possible but it will be difficult. It's always difficult racing here in Flanders. Last year I had a good run but it's no guarantee for this year. I hope so [I have the same legs as 2021]." (Image credit: Barry Ryan/Future)

Sep Vanmarcke has suffered illness already this spring, missing out on Opening Weekend and Nokere Koerse as a result. Here's what he had to say today... "I've had little of a worry-free spring. The advantage is that I've learned to deal with it and I always make the best of it. There is a quiet hope that still burns to make something of the spring, and sometimes I succeed."

BikeExchange-Jayco rider Lawson Craddock had an unfortunate moment at the start. The American crashed as he rode away from the podium presentation. At the moment it's unclear if he's too injured to start today's race.

Here's what race favourite Wout van Aert said... "I'm super happy to be here with such a strong squad, especially with all the sickness going around in the peloton. I think we managed to come through that well to this point. It's a big advantage for us. "Our only goal is to try and win this race by doing the best possible with the team. We want to do a big result. "I think Mohorič, Asgreen and then Trek with Stuyven and Pedersen are really strong guys," he added when asked about his main rivals today. (Image credit: Barry Ryan/Future)

We have Patrick Fletcher and Barry Ryan on the ground in Harelbeke today getting the quotes before and after the race. Here's what Milan-San Remo champion Matej Mohorič had to say before the race start. "My condition is pretty good and I'm confident that I have a good team around me so we'll try and fight for the win. "I think today is overall harder than a San Remo because San Remo has a hard final which is very intense but the race overall is easier. There's plenty of opportunities to empty the legs before the final."

Here's our preview of the race, which is often billed as a mini version of the Tour of Flanders. E3 Saxo Bank Classic to test Tour of Flanders favourites (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Today's race kicks off in just under 40 minutes, at 12:15 CET.