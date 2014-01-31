France inaugurates new Paris velodrome with exhibition win over Great Britain

Image 1 of 11 Francois Pervis and Michael Bauge in the men's sprint during an exhibition race at the inauguration ceremony of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 11 Cyclists race during the inauguration ceremony of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 11 Michael Bauge narrowly wins the sprint ahead of Francois Pervis (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 11 Virginie Cueff races with Britain's Victoria Williamson during the inauguration ceremony of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 11 Gregory Bauge was too fast for Britain's Callum Crichton Skinner on the new Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 11 Britain's Kian Emadi-Coffin gives the 5,000 strong crowd a wave (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 11 Sandie Clair competes with Britain's Victoria Williamson (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 11 Virginie Cueff competes with Britain's Katy Marchant in the women's sprint (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 11 Cyclists race during the inauguration ceremony of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretoneux (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 11 inauguration ceremony of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretoneux (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 11 Michael Bauge wins the men's sprint ahead of his compatriot Francois Pervis during an exhibition race at the inauguration ceremony of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome (Image credit: AFP)

The curtain was raised on the Vélodrome National, the new headquarters of the French Cycling Federation in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, on Thursday evening with an exhibition match between France and Great Britain. To say the event had been a long time coming would be something of an understatement.



