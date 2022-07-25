Frain apologises for violent Tour de France Femmes crash
By Cyclingnews published
Cavalli out of race after Australian champion ploughs into her on stage 2
Australian national champion Nicole Frain (Parkhotel Valkenburg) made it through stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes despite coming down in a horrific crash in the latter half of the stage to Provins on Monday.
The 29-year-old was caught up in a crash inside 30km to go and was chasing back on when she ran head-on into FDJ-SUEZ Futuroscope's Marta Cavalli, who had stopped behind a second wreck.
Frain careened off of Cavalli, who hit the ground hard, and was launched over the crashed riders, landing hard. Although both riders got back up and started riding, FDJ withdrew Cavalli from the race out of concern for her well-being. She remains under medical supervision with a head injury, according to her team.
Frain later posted on Instagram apologising for the incident.
"No, today didn't go as I hoped. It was hectic and I didn't feel comfortable all day. After working hard to come back to the peloton in the convoy with my teammate, the speed [with which] we rejoined the pack would have matched their pace. Unfortunately, as I came off the wheel I was unaware [of] riders on the road from another crash.
"My teammate went left off the road but I didn't have the opportunity to do the same given I didn't see [the crash]. This meant I crashed overtop of the riders on the ground.
"Naturally, this was never my intention and I am sorry for those involved. I am sore as well and will monitor how I feel. I'm lucky I could get back on my bike.
"I'm not allowing comments on my post because already I am receiving too much opinion from those that shouldn't give it."
🇫🇷 #TDFF La italiana Marta Cavalli presenta lesiones en su cráneo, tras la espantosa caída ocurrida en el Tour de France femenino. pic.twitter.com/Fw8DtjjnopJuly 25, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.