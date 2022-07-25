Frain apologises for violent Tour de France Femmes crash

Australian national champion Nicole Frain (Parkhotel Valkenburg) made it through stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes despite coming down in a horrific crash in the latter half of the stage to Provins on Monday.

The 29-year-old was caught up in a crash inside 30km to go and was chasing back on when she ran head-on into FDJ-SUEZ Futuroscope's Marta Cavalli, who had stopped behind a second wreck.

Frain careened off of Cavalli, who hit the ground hard, and was launched over the crashed riders, landing hard. Although both riders got back up and started riding, FDJ withdrew Cavalli from the race out of concern for her well-being. She remains under medical supervision with a head injury, according to her team.

Frain later posted on Instagram apologising for the incident.

"No, today didn't go as I hoped. It was hectic and I didn't feel comfortable all day. After working hard to come back to the peloton in the convoy with my teammate, the speed [with which] we rejoined the pack would have matched their pace. Unfortunately, as I came off the wheel I was unaware [of] riders on the road from another crash.

"My teammate went left off the road but I didn't have the opportunity to do the same given I didn't see [the crash]. This meant I crashed overtop of the riders on the ground.

"Naturally, this was never my intention and I am sorry for those involved. I am sore as well and will monitor how I feel. I'm lucky I could get back on my bike.

"I'm not allowing comments on my post because already I am receiving too much opinion from those that shouldn't give it."