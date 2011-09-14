Four new inductees for Mountain Bike Hall of Fame

Pete Webber enjoys an apertif. (Image credit: Pete Webber and Brandon Dwight)

The Mountain Bike Hall of Fame is inducting four new members today at the Interbike Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nevada: Bob Allen, Patrice Drouin & Chantal Lachance, Pete Webber and The Laguna Rads.

The names Patrice Drouin & Chantal Lachance may ring a bell to mountain bikers who follow the World Cup circuit. The two Canadian promoters are behind the 20-year-long run of elite-level events at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec, Canada. Their organization, Gestev Event Management, has hosted World Cups and world championships longer than any other venue, and its most recent Worlds in 2010 was considered by many to be one of the best yet. The organization regularly wins awards for its top notch event promotion.

Cyclingnews readers may recognize Pete Webber's name as he authored the TransAlp stage race blog this summer. He is being inducted into the Hall of Fame for his years of advocacy work with the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA). He worked for 12 years as its membership and communications director to improve mountain bike access and trails nationally and internationally.

Bob Allen has contributed to the sport with his photographs and his advocacy work. He spent the 1990s shooting World Cup and NORBA races in North America and Europe before switching to covering adventure, travel and the bike industry. More recently, he founded the Montana Mountain Bike Alliance and has been working on advocacy efforts in his home state.

The Laguna Rads are a group including about 80 individuals, based in Laguna Beach, Southern California, who were instrumental in introducing the freeride movement. Their efforts represent the camaraderie and spirit of the sport.

According to the Hall of Fame's website, between three and seven individuals are groups are inducted each year since the first year, in 1988, when 10 members were inducted.

"These inductees are first placed on the ballot through our nomination process. The ballots are then sent out to the all the past inductees, selected press and current paid members of the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame. They in turn cast their votes, and that is how the inductees are selected," reads the Hall of Fame website.