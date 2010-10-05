Four mountaintop finishes in 2011 Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 3 Picture postcard scenery for the riders at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) hoists aloft the trophy for his overall Tour de Suisse victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Snow still lined the roadsides in the route of Tour de Suisse stage 6. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 2011 Tour de Suisse features four mountaintop finishes, two individual time trials, and three nations. Tour organisers released the route for next year's race on Tuesday.

The race will run June 11 to June 19, with nine stages running through not only Switzerland but also neighbouring Austria and Liechtenstein.

The four mountaintop finishes are on Crans-Montana, Grindelwald, Malbun (Liechtenstein) and Serfaus (Austria). The Grindelwald stage will also cover the Grimsel and Grosse Scheidegg climbs.

The race opens with a time trial in Lugano and ends with one in Schaffhausen. No further details of the route were yet available.

Tour de Suisse 2011 stages:

Saturday, June 11, Stage one: ITT in Lugano

Sunday, June 12, Stage two: Airolo - Crans-Montana

Monday, June 13, Stage three: Brig - Grindelwald

Tuesday, June 14, Stage four: Grindelwald - Huttwil

Wednesday, June 15, Stage five: Huttwil - Tägerschen

Thursday, June 16, Stage six: Tägerschen – Malbun (Liechtenstein)

Friday, June 17, Stage seven: Vaduz - Serfaus (Austria)

Saturday, June 18, Stage eight: Tübach - Schaffhausen

Sunday, June 19, Stage nine: ITT in Schaffhausen