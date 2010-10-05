Four mountaintop finishes in 2011 Tour de Suisse
Race also features two time trials
The 2011 Tour de Suisse features four mountaintop finishes, two individual time trials, and three nations. Tour organisers released the route for next year's race on Tuesday.
The race will run June 11 to June 19, with nine stages running through not only Switzerland but also neighbouring Austria and Liechtenstein.
The four mountaintop finishes are on Crans-Montana, Grindelwald, Malbun (Liechtenstein) and Serfaus (Austria). The Grindelwald stage will also cover the Grimsel and Grosse Scheidegg climbs.
The race opens with a time trial in Lugano and ends with one in Schaffhausen. No further details of the route were yet available.
Tour de Suisse 2011 stages:
Saturday, June 11, Stage one: ITT in Lugano
Sunday, June 12, Stage two: Airolo - Crans-Montana
Monday, June 13, Stage three: Brig - Grindelwald
Tuesday, June 14, Stage four: Grindelwald - Huttwil
Wednesday, June 15, Stage five: Huttwil - Tägerschen
Thursday, June 16, Stage six: Tägerschen – Malbun (Liechtenstein)
Friday, June 17, Stage seven: Vaduz - Serfaus (Austria)
Saturday, June 18, Stage eight: Tübach - Schaffhausen
Sunday, June 19, Stage nine: ITT in Schaffhausen
